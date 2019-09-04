New Health Center Planned for Menomonee Falls

The first floor of the two-story, 33,000-square-foot health center will house a 16,500-square-foot small-scale hospital with emergency services and eight inpatient beds. The hospital will be owned and operated by Ascension Wisconsin Emerus JV, LLC which is a joint venture between Ascension Wisconsin and Emerus Holdings.

The new hospital will operate 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year. It will be staffed by emergency medicine physicians, experienced nurses and clinical specialists dedicated to providing the same level of compassionate, personalized care found at Ascension Wisconsin and Emerus' existing hospitals and clinics across the country. The facility will be fully licensed, CMS-accredited and in-network with most commercial providers. Medicaid and Medicare also will be accepted. This is one of several planned small-scale hospitals that will be owned and operated under Ascension Wisconsin and Emerus' joint venture.

The second floor of the new health center will be occupied exclusively by Ascension Wisconsin who will establish a 16,500-square-foot primary and specialty care clinic, staffed by Ascension Wisconsin providers.

"We know that providing convenient access to care is important to our patients and their families. This new health center provides an innovative way to integrate inpatient and outpatient services while keeping care close to home," said Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive, Ascension Wisconsin. "We look forward to working with Emerus to make healthcare more accessible for the communities we're privileged to serve."

The health center project will create 50 to 70 new jobs. Construction is expected to begin in the spring, with a tentative opening date of April 2021, according to Scott Yauck, president and CEO of Cobalt Partners LLC, a Milwaukee-based real estate development firm, and contracted developer for the neighborhood health center.

"We are excited to be moving forward with our partner, Ascension Wisconsin, as it expands its footprint in Wisconsin," said Craig Goguen, CEO of Emerus. "Ascension Wisconsin is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care, with special attention given to people living in poverty and those most vulnerable. That is perfectly aligned with our vision. We know patients in Menomonee Falls will appreciate and benefit from the convenience and quality of healthcare this new hospital will provide."

About Ascension Wisconsin

Ascension Wisconsin (ascension.org/wisconsin) operates 24 hospital campuses, more than 100 related healthcare facilities and employs more than 1,300 primary and specialty care clinicians from Racine to Eagle River. Serving Wisconsin since 1848, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. As such, Ascension Wisconsin provided more than $292 million in community benefit, including care of persons living in poverty in Fiscal Year 2018. As one of the leading non-profit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., Ascension operates 2,600 sites of care – including 151 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 21 states and the District of Columbia.

About Emerus

Emerus is the nation's first and largest operator of micro-hospitals, also known as neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide excellence, empathy and innovation in health care delivery through a network of efficient, value-based micro-hospitals. The Emerus network brings high-quality, patient-centric acute episodic and ambulatory clinical services to communities across a given market. This helps patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they work, live and play. Emerus' distinctive level of care earned the Guardian of Excellence Award for Superior Patient Experience in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. More information is available at www.emerus.com.

About Cobalt Partners LLC

Cobalt Partners is a leading, Milwaukee-based real estate development firm, having extensive experience in all areas of real estate development, including land development and retail, healthcare, industrial, residential, and office projects, with a focus on suburban mixed-use projects of a transformative nature. These projects have included users such as the United States Postal Service, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Kohl's, Target Corporation, TJ Maxx, ROSS Dress for Less, PNC Bank, Starbucks, Panera, FedEx, GE Medical Systems, Charles Schwab, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, HomeGoods, ULTA, Portillo's, and many others. Cobalt Partners is currently developing three significant mixed-use projects comprising more than 150 acres and totaling over $400 million in aggregate value.

