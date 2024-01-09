New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Graduates Hundreds of Thousands of Theology Students and Offers Free Course to Those Seeking to Master Revelation

News provided by

Shincheonji Church of Jesus

09 Jan, 2024, 16:40 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recent graduation of 108,084 theology students, New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus is giving other believers the opportunity to join its popular course.

The Bible course offered through Shincheonji Church's Zion Christian Mission Center provides a crystal-clear explanation of all 66 books of the Bible, including the Book of Revelation. Graduates who complete the rigorous program can master the Bible and Revelation within one year.

Continue Reading
New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which offers a comprehensive Bible course through its Zion Christian Mission Center, has successfully increased its total number of graduates every year.
The course, which is available free of charge, begins with an introductory level that teaches the secrets of the kingdom of heaven, followed by an intermediate level that explains the flow of God's work through the Old and New Testaments. The conclusion of the course is a detailed chapter-by-chapter explanation of the fulfillment of the prophecies in the Book of Revelation.

The teachings of New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus have attracted hundreds of thousands of people seeking to clearly understand the Bible, including pastors, church leaders and everyday believers. In November 2023, Shincheonji Church of Jesus hosted its third graduation of more than 100,000 theology students. A total of 106,186 theology students graduated in 2022. In 2019, the total number of graduates from the Zion Christian Mission Center reached 103,764.

Pastors who have heard the extraordinary Bible teachings of Shincheonji Church have eagerly agreed to work together and exchange teaching materials. To date, thousands of churches across 80 different countries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and agreed to collaborate with Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

New York residents interested in mastering the Book of Revelation and taking the free Bible course should send an email to [email protected]. More information about New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus can also be provided via email.

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus

News Releases in Similar Topics

