New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Increases Its Total Number of Theology Student Graduates Every Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which offers a comprehensive Bible course through its Zion Christian Mission Center, has successfully increased its total number of graduates every year.

The latest graduation of Class 114, which took place on November 12, 2023 at Daegu Stadium in South Korea, had a total of 108,084 theology student graduates. Media around the world helped spread the word about Shincheonji Church's third graduation of more than 100,000 students. This unprecedented feat has been publicized via broadcasts and news releases on the websites of outlets, including ABC7 New York and Pix11.

In 2022, a total of 106,186 graduates completed the one-year Bible course. Prior to the pandemic, 103,764 theology students graduated from the Zion Christian Mission Center in 2019.

While a typical theology student spends thousands of dollars covering the cost of a traditional seminary school education, the course from the Zion Christian Mission Center is offered free of charge. Graduates who complete the theology course master the whole Bible, including the secrets of the kingdom of heaven and all 22 chapters of the Book of Revelation.

Graduates from the Zion Christian Mission Center include church leaders and pastors, many of whom have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and agreed to work together with Shincheonji Church of Jesus. Moreover, 1,087 churches in 32 countries around the world have willingly changed their own church names to Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

For more information about New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, please visit scjamericas.org or send an email to [email protected].

