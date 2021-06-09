New Hess Toy Truck Mini Collection Now On Sale

The annual Mini Collection is a limited-production set of highly detailed, small-scale versions of classic holiday Hess Toy Trucks. This year's set includes versions of the 1980 Hess Training Van, the 1968 Hess Fuel Oil Tanker, and the 1997 Hess Toy Truck and Racers. The 5-in-one toy set features 72 lights, chrome accents, articulated cabs, free-rolling race cars, and a detachable display base with name plate.

Also available while supplies last is the My Plush Hess Truck Cement Mixer designed especially for the youngest fans. Ideal for birthday or new baby gifts, the squeeze-activated soft truck includes lights and sing-along songs. This year's plush toy has won many prestigious toy industry awards, with parent testers and judges raving about the Mixer's unique features and appeal. The plush collectible is available at HessToyTruck.com for $29.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries.

In keeping with the annual holiday tradition, the highly anticipated 2021 Hess Toy Truck will be revealed when it goes on sale in October with a specific date and time to be announced later in the year.

The Hess Toy Truck, among the bestselling toys annually, is a highly sought-after collectible toy and a treasured holiday tradition shared among families since 1964. To stay up to date, text "HESS" to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts, and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

