New Historical Novel Set in World War II New Orleans Highlights Romance and Loyalty

Story follows a young woman's search for independence amid war, suspicion and social change

CLEMSON, S.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In his latest historical novel, "The Way I See Him: A Homefront Romance," Kelly Durham takes readers to wartime New Orleans during the early years of World War II, following a young woman seeking a fresh start. Weeks after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and following a personal scandal, Lizzie Scott leaves her small hometown determined to rebuild her life in the Crescent City, where her brother already resides.

"The Way I See Him" by Kelly Durham

In "The Way I See Him," Lizzie finds work with a defense contractor, settles into a boarding house and becomes involved in an unexpected romance with her brother's shipmate, Juan Acosta. As the war intensifies, she and her colleagues navigate bureaucracy, betrayal and espionage while supporting the nation's military efforts. Amid the uncertainties of wartime, Lizzie confronts questions of trust and doubt as she weighs love against loyalty and forgiveness. Durham hopes to reach readers who are interested in World War II and its lasting impact on American society, particularly the ways wartime conditions opened doors for women and minorities.

"World War II was transformative not only on a geo-political level but upon American society as well," Durham said. "Many social advances still evolving in America today have their roots in World War II."

Durham has written or co-written 14 historical novels set in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s and has authored nearly 500 articles profiling heroes honored on Clemson University's Scroll of Honor. His previous novel, "The Movie Star and Me," also draws on mid-20th century settings, reflecting his continued focus on American life and history during that era.

"I think this book will appeal to readers because it presents an accurate depiction of the American home front as the setting for a compelling romance," Durham said.

"The Way I See Him: A Homefront Romance"

By Kelly Durham

ISBN: 9781665785068 (softcover); 9781665785075 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Kelly Durham lives in Clemson, S.C. He is married to the former Yvonne Spiva of Oakway, S.C. and they are the parents of three adult daughters. Durham grew up in Clemson, graduating from D. W. Daniel High School in 1976 and Clemson University, with honor, in 1980. He served four years in the United States Army with assignments in Arizona and Germany before returning to Clemson and entering private business in 1986. In 2020, he earned a master's degree from Arizona State University. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/869102-the-way-i-see-him.

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SOURCE Archway Publishing