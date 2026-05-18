R.A. DeVos Reimagines Camelot Through a Queen's Rise in "Arthurian Knights"

New novel centers Guienefaer in a story of power, faith, romance and sacrifice

PHOENIX, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- R.A. DeVos brings a new perspective to one of literature's most enduring legends in "Arthurian Knights," a retelling of the legend of King Arthur centered on Guienefaer, a strong-willed and spiritually gifted young woman whose path leads from a constrained upbringing to the throne of Camelot.

“Arthurian Knights” By R.A. DeVos

The novel blends romance, myth, political intrigue, warfare and spiritual conflict while revisiting familiar Arthurian figures. Rather than placing Arthur alone at the center of the legend, "Arthurian Knights" follows Guienefaer as she grows into her role as queen, priestess, wife, protector and symbol of Camelot's future.

"I wanted to tell an Arthurian story that gave Guienefaer her own power, her own voice and her own destiny," DeVos said. "Her journey is not only about becoming queen, but about discovering who she is when love, duty, faith and sacrifice all demand something from her."

Set against the clash of Christian authority, Druidic traditions and ancient Goddess worship, the book explores the competing forces shaping Camelot and its people. Guienefaer's world is one of ceremony and expectation, but also danger and transformation. As she navigates love, loyalty, betrayal and the responsibilities of leadership, she must determine what kind of woman, and what kind of queen, she is willing to become.

Through Guienefaer's transformation, DeVos offers a version of Camelot shaped not only by kings and knights, but by the women whose strength, wisdom and sacrifice help define its legacy.

"Arthurian Knights"

By R.A. DeVos

ISBN: 9781665787185 (softcover); 9781665787192 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

R.A. DeVos was born in Lancaster, Calif., and raised in Los Angeles. After writing short stories starting in 2008 (unpublished), she began her first book in 2024 and published it in 2026. She supports mental health services, suicide prevention organizations, and Halo, a no-kill animal shelter.

General Inquiries:

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Ashley Fletcher

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SOURCE Archway Publishing