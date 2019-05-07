New Holland America Line Gift Cards Make It Easy to Give the Gift of Cruising for Mother's Day, Father's Day and Graduations

Digital and printed cards help gift-givers year-round; now available through select retailers

SEATTLE, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to make Mother's Day, Father's Day or graduation extra special? With the new Holland America Line Gift Cards, it's now easy and convenient to give the gift of a cruise and other memorable experiences on board. In addition to new cruise bookings, gift cards can also be applied to an existing cruise booking.

Holland America Line Gift Cards offer industry-leading flexibility to use and are great gifts for any special occasion like birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, congratulations, the holiday season or just because. Printed gift cards began arriving in stores in early May at Kroger, Giant Eagle and Winn Dixie across the United States, while digital cards will be featured on several popular e-commerce shopping websites. Holland America Line Gift Cards will also soon be available for sale on hollandamerica.com.

"The opportunity to travel is the greatest gift you can give someone as experiences are far more enriching than material things, and much more memorable," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "With more than 500 cruises annually and a wide variety of on board experiences to choose from, the new Holland America Line Gift Card is the best way to help someone take a dream cruise or enhance their already planned cruise vacation. And it's certainly going to make the gift-giver very popular."

Holland America Line Gift Cards will be available in preset denominations of $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000 and $2,000 or can be customized for any amount between a $25 minimum and $2,000 maximum per card. The digital cards will be available in several designs and can be delivered through an email that can be individualized with a personal photo and audio message. Digital gift cards can be scheduled to be electronically delivered at a later date.

When purchased to be used toward a Holland America Line cruise, the gift card can be redeemed on itineraries ranging in length from four to 128 days. The recipient can choose from global destinations such as Alaska — including overland Land+Sea Journeys — as well as Asia, Australia & New Zealand, the Caribbean and Cuba, Canada & New England, Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, the Panama Canal, South America and Antarctica, and the South Pacific.

Guests can use the gift card before cruising to purchase Shore EXCursions in port to make the most of each destination with knowledgeable guides and the convenience of having all touring arrangements already made. Gift cards can also be used on board for a variety of amenities, including specialty fine dining, beverage packages, pampering spa treatments, retail shop purchases, internet packages, photography, casino gaming and more.

Holland America Line Gift Cards can be purchased by U.S. residents and do not expire. Availability of printed gift cards may vary by retail location.

The new gift card offering is being offered through select retailers in partnership with branded payments provider Blackhawk Network.

For Gift Card inquiries contact 1-855-501-4161. For more information on booking a cruise, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editor's Note: Photo is available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/wetyxejl.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018, and the third Pinnacle Class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen and at unique BBC Earth live music and on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

CONTACT: Sally Andrews PHONE: 800-637-5029 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

