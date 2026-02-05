New Holland Capital Announces Launch of New Amsterdam Principal Strategies Within Plum Island Partners

Firm to Hire Sector Specific Equities Focused Portfolio Managers

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Holland Capital, LLC ("New Holland" or "the Firm"), an alternative asset manager focused on absolute return investing for institutional clients, today announced the launch of New Amsterdam Principal Strategies ("New Amsterdam" or "NAPS"), a diversified, equity long/short multi-portfolio manager strategy which will operate within the Firm's internal platform Plum Island Partners.

New Amsterdam Principal Strategies was formed in partnership with Mark Walker and John Gisondi, each of whom possesses more than 30 years of investing experience. Mr. Walker will serve as Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Gisondi will serve as Chief Investment Officer, respectively. NAPS will serve as New Holland's internal equities business and over time intends to employ approximately 10 sector specific equity portfolio managers.

New Amsterdam will focus on creating an entrepreneurial culture underpinned by trusted, likeminded individuals who value working in a collaborative environment with other experienced investors with the initial capital provided by New Holland. Portfolio Managers will have the ability to create external separately managed accounts on behalf of other investors. Over time, portfolio managers will have the ability to either become partners in New Amsterdam Principal Strategies itself or spin-out and launch their own businesses, with NAPS retaining capacity rights in the new venture.

Mark Walker, CEO of New Amsterdam Principal Strategies said: "We are looking forward to partnering with New Holland on this innovative platform and leveraging our long-standing network and relationships to build an experienced and collaborative investment team. Recruiting proven and trusted portfolio managers is foundational to generating strong risk adjusted returns and adhering to sound risk management practices. We believe we will be well positioned to accomplish both."

John Gisondi, CIO of New Amsterdam Principal Strategies added: "Many portfolio managers coming out of large multi-strat firms are optimizing for equity, autonomy and diversified sources of capital. New Amsterdam is being built to meet those needs, and consequently, we believe the output will result in a better environment for repeatable alpha generation."

Scott Radke, CEO and Co-CIO of New Holland said: "New Amsterdam Principal Strategies is a natural step in our Firm's evolution as we scale our internal trading capabilities spanning global markets. Mark and John are highly skilled investors and proven business builders with strong track records over numerous market cycles. Our team is looking forward to collaborating with them as we build out this platform."

Mr. Walker was previously the Co-Founder of Baypointe Partners, an equity long/short focused alternative asset manager. Prior to co-founding Baypointe, he spent nearly 13 years at Crestline Investors Inc., and was the president of Summit TX, one of three Crestline businesses he helped to found. Prior to Crestline, Mr. Walker was Co-CIO of Ranger Investments and was the Global COO and co-founder of BNP Paribas global relationship management business. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Credit Suisse, Smith Barney, and Merrill Lynch in OTC derivative sales, prime brokerage sales, and private client management. Mr. Walker earned a BBA from Texas Christian University and is a former US Army Captain.

Mr. Gisondi was previously the President of TOMS Capital Investment Management. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at GLG Partners, Inc., the US arm of GLG Partners, where he served as the Head Portfolio Manager for its US hedge fund and long only strategies, and was a member of its Global Risk Committee and Strategic Advisory Board. Additionally, Mr. Gisondi has held roles at Merrill Lynch and Summit Partners, a leading venture capital and private equity firm. Mr. Gisondi holds a BA in economics and English from Amherst College, and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

About New Holland Capital

New Holland Capital, LLC is an alternative investment manager that manages over $7B in absolute return strategies for institutional clients. The firm seeks to generate alpha across a wide set of diversifying strategies, with a preference for niche, capacity constrained opportunities often with emerging portfolio managers. For more information please visit https://newhollandcapital.com/ .

