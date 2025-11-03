New Holland Capital Promotes Senior Leadership to Support Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Holland Capital ("NHC" or "the Firm"), an alternative asset manager, today announced the promotions of Chris Bridges, Dan Grodziak, Andrew Parchman, Conner Murphy and Omar Qaiser as Partners, and Nick Rontiris as President, effective immediately. The appointments reinforce New Holland's continued commitment to building diversified absolute return strategies focused on identifying alpha generating opportunities on behalf of its clients.

Scott Radke, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of New Holland Capital, said: "Our evolution and success is a direct reflection of the incredible talent and leadership we possess across our firm. We are excited to recognize Chris, Dan, Conner, Andrew, Omar and Nick's continued dedication to our global institutional client base and deep commitment to the growth of NHC and our offerings. These appointments will further position New Holland for our next chapter of growth and innovation, as we seek to deliver broadly diversified, absolute return focused strategies across niche investment styles in public and private markets."

The new appointments include:

Nick Rontiris as President. He will maintain his current role as General Counsel. Mr. Rontiris is a member of the firm's management committee and is involved in developing and executing NHC's overall business strategy. Mr. Rontiris also oversees governance and structuring matters related to the firm and its investments. He is a member of the investment committee.

Chris Bridges, Partner, is a senior investment professional at the firm and a leader of New Holland's investment activities in liquid markets. He is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and monitoring investments across New Holland's client portfolios, as well as helping to manage the firm's investment research team. He is also a member of the investment committee.

Dan Grodziak, Partner, responsible for overseeing the firm's quantitative research team, which is tasked with promoting investment-related data integrity, managing New Holland's analytical tools and conducting proprietary investment research.

Conner Murphy, Partner, is a senior investment professional at the firm and a leader of New Holland's investment activities in liquid markets. He is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and monitoring investments across New Holland's client portfolios, as well as helping to manage the firm's investment research team. He is also a member of the investment committee.

Andrew Parchman, Partner, is a senior investment professional at the firm and a leader of New Holland's investment activities in private assets. He is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and monitoring investments across NHC's special opportunities strategies. He is also member of the firm's investment committee.

Omar Qaiser, Partner and Managing Principal of Plum Island Partners ("PIP"), New Holland's internal investing and operations platform. He leads the day-to-day operations of PIP and is responsible for overseeing the trading operations, accounting, and treasury functions at the firm, in addition to providing strategic advice as NHC scales its internal trading capabilities.

In July, New Holland launched Plum Island Partners, a new unit focused on recruiting internal investment professionals and providing operational infrastructure to NHC's client funds. The firm currently has over $6.8 billion of discretionary AUM focused on absolute return and credit strategies.

New Holland Capital, LLC is an alternative investment manager that manages over $6.8B in absolute return strategies for institutional clients. The firm seeks to generate alpha across a wide set of diversifying strategies, with a preference for niche, capacity constrained opportunities often with emerging portfolio managers. For more information visit https://newhollandcapital.com/ .

