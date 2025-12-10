New Home Depot Creator Portal Connects Influencers with Home Improvement Enthusiasts to Drive New Revenue Opportunities

Star-Studded Roster Including Trinity Rodman, Dude Perfect and More Kicks Off in Time for The World's Largest Soccer Event

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot today announced the launch of The Home Depot Creator portal, a creator-first platform designed to connect digital content creators to The Home Depot, helping them monetize their home improvement content and spark new ideas for future partnerships.

The Home Depot Creator portal is a centralized hub where creators can access content inspiration, campaigns opportunities and expertise to help them build content around home improvement, DIY projects and decor tips -- ultimately driving product recommendations and inspiration for homeowners, pros and DIYers everywhere. Not only do content creators connect with opportunities driven by The Home Depot brand, but also with its vast network of suppliers and products. Creators can earn commissions through shoppable links, access tools to maximize content opportunities and track performance, all through the portal.

Thousands of creators are already enrolled, and applications are now open to the public. Once applications are accepted, members will receive creator-focused onboarding and access to immediate content and campaign opportunities. Creators can utilize training resources, best practices, branded hashtags, curated collections and product catalogs to maximize their visibility with The Home Depot. In addition to training, participants benefit from storefront capabilities, special perks, product gifting and more.

"The Home Depot Creator portal isn't just a website – it's a community that drives meaningful engagement with current and future customers through talented personalities who give them confidence to tackle their home improvement projects," said Molly Battin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at The Home Depot. "We know our customers love sports, so we're especially excited to launch this program with our Starting Lineup that will deliver tailored soccer content such as how to transform your backyard for your own neighborhood soccer matches and viewing parties."

The Home Depot Creator portal kicks off ahead of the largest soccer event in the world, with The Home Depot partnering with a roster of standout creators known as the Starting Lineup, to build excitement and passion for soccer's biggest stage.

The deep roster of designers, home improvement experts, athletes and Pros was built to ensure each creator's unique strengths and content style help provide support across a wide range of projects, with the help of The Home Depot, all while inspiring the next generation of homeowners.

The Starting Lineup Includes:

Dude Perfect

Trinity Rodman

Dad Advice from Bo

Glam Dapper

DIY Huntress

Carlos Flores

OPE Pros

Tony Henry

Anothony Vidal

Grill Dads, and more...

"I'm excited to partner with The Home Depot since they've always been a consistent and trusted brand," said Trinity Rodman, member of the US Women's National Team. "It is going to be a lot of fun to partner with them during the biggest sporting event in the world next year."

Creators can sign up to be a part of The Home Depot's Creator program, starting today, by visiting https://creators.homedepot.com.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter, the company operated a total of 2,356 retail stores and over 1,200 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot