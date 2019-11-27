New Home Furnishings Website Carves Out Niche With Asian Influence

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Furniture and Arts, a longtime U.S. retailer specializing exclusively in handmade Asian-style furniture and décor, recently launched a new website in preparation for the holiday shopping season.

The new site brings shoppers a gallery-like experience, showcasing a signature brand of products that the Chicago-based China Furniture and Arts has been serving the U.S. since 1982.

Handcrafted rosewood dining table set with traditional Chinese Ming-style cloud motif carvings

Each item featured in the store is personally chosen during annual journeys throughout China and this intimate selection process ensures the highest standards of craftsmanship, material quality, and beauty.

This makes every piece in the collection feel special and timeless, so it was especially important that the company's website accurately conveyed these qualities. Joe Chou, company owner and son of the China Furniture and Arts' founder, elaborated on this goal.

"We wanted the site experience to feel personal and intimate, like the feeling you get while exploring a museum or art gallery.

"It's challenging because it's hard for a person to get an idea of how unique and beautiful something is just by looking at a screen. We needed to make sure that we also told the story behind every piece.

"Our product designs have influences from every dynasty throughout China's history, and this is clearly represented in the photography and information provided. Our entire website was designed to cater to clients who have very unique tastes, and we feel this is what helps us stand out from our competitors."

The gallery experience is evident in how every different product line is curated. The new store, at ChinaFurnitureOnline.com, also features search and filter functions that help make even the simple act of browsing through pages an enjoyable experience. One can get lost looking through things like life-size terracotta soldiers, hand-painted floor screens, vintage Tibetan cabinets, and the largest selection of solid rosewood furniture available on the web.

Their unique brand has even gained the attention of Hollywood. Chicago Tribune reported in 2018, "Its unique products have been featured in scenes from numerous high-profile movie and TV productions including 'Iron Man 3,' 'Fresh Off the Boat,' 'Black Mass,' 'House of Cards,' and several others."

Understandably, it is not just an exotic Asian aesthetic that has helped China Furniture and Arts gain such acclaim. Their reputation for craftsmanship and service is a true rarity, and the treasures featured at their new store simply cannot be found at other big-market online retailers.

