NEW HOMES FOR THOUSANDS OF RESCUE ANIMALS AS NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA LAUNCHES 30TH ANNUAL GLOBAL PET ADOPTATHON® WITH SUPPORT FROM RACHAEL RAY® NUTRISH®

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Animal League America- the world's largest animal rescue and adoption organization - is collaborating with their more than 2,000 shelter and rescue partners to find loving, responsible homes for the thousands of available dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens – of all ages, breeds, and sizes - in their care as they launch their 30th Annual Global Pet Adoptathon® with support from Rachael Ray® Nutrish®.

This yearly, month-long initiative focuses on finding adopters for animals rescued locally, nationally, and internationally. It also shines a light on the devoted, passionate worldwide animal rescue and adoption community that works tirelessly day-in/day-out saving lives.

Animal League America rescues locally and partners with foster-based rescue groups and shelters nationwide, as well as city and county municipal animal care and control agencies, to promote animal adoption as the best approach to adding a pet to your home and life.

Participating shelter partners are based in major cities and smaller towns. Throughout May, each group will be celebrating Global Pet Adoptathon with their own events, adoption specials, and local promotions. Animal League America collaborates with each to help garner local media attention for the shared message of choosing animal adoption.

North Shore Animal League America, with support from Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, is working towards a shared goal: finding responsible, loving homes for thousands of homeless animals.

2024 marks North Shore Animal League America's 80th Anniversary of saving animals lives. To date, more than 1.1 million lives have been saved.

For more information about Global Pet Adoptathon and to find a participating shelter, visit www.animalleague.org/PetAdopathon.

About NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA

North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes. www.animalleague.org

About RACHAEL RAY® NUTRISH®

Rachael Ray® Nutrish® is a premium pet food and snacks brand committed to nourishing dogs and cats. Nutrish offers dog and cat food and snacks featuring delicious, high-quality ingredients for a variety of pet diets. In addition to offering premium pet food and snacks, Nutrish supports animal welfare broadly by partnering with a number of organizations promoting animal wellness. Every bowl of Nutrish® you feed your dog or cat has helped us donate over $7 million a year to The Rachael Ray Foundation™. These donations are used for care, medical supplies, treatments and more to help animals in need. To learn more about Rachael Ray Nutrish, visit nutrish.com.

