New "Hop On Hop Off" Aloha Shuttle for Kauai's Visitors

LIHUE, Hawaii, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Polynesian Adventure announced a "Hop On Hop Off" shuttle service on Kauai offering much needed transportation to visitors arriving in record numbers to the island. The shuttle operates on air-conditioned, fully sanitized vehicles, providing flexible sightseeing options to popular areas of interest around Kauai.

The Aloha Shuttle offers three routes — Poipu, Kapa'a and Princeville stopping at resorts and attractions with nearby shopping, and dining options.

Aloha Shuttle Mini Coach

The Poipu to Koloa route (Route A) is available now to book and the Kapa'a and Princeville routes will launch soon. Route A departs Monday to Saturday from the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort at 9:30 AM with the last Old Koloa Town shuttle departing at 9:00 PM. On Sunday, the last shuttle leaves at 4:00 PM. Visitors can Hop On or Hop Off at any the stops along the way.

The "Hop On Hop Off" Aloha Shuttle offers an all-day pass for one route starting at $20. Once the Kapa'a and Princeville shuttle routes begin, a multi-route, super-saver pass will be available to purchase.

Scan, pay and ride — QR codes are posted at hotels and attractions around Kauai and on the shuttle itself.

Book the shuttle in advance and view more details including the itinerary at www.polyad.com/tour-destination/aloha-shuttle/.

Polynesian Adventure is Hawaii's ground transportation and tour leader on the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island for over four decades. It operates charters, cruise line shore excursions, and sightseeing tours on each of the main islands.

