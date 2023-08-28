New Hope for Treating Acne Keloidalis Nuchae (AKN) Revealed in Recent Study

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic announces a recent research report has illuminated a potential breakthrough in treating Acne Keloidalis Nuchae (AKN), a chronic and burdensome condition. The study titled "Papular Acne Keloidalis Nuchae Treatment Success using Follicular Unit Excision" was published in the Journal of The American Academy of Dermatology – JAAD Case Reports.

Three acne keloidalis nuchae (AKN) patients were successfully treated by FUE using UGraft Zeus
AKN is marked by persistent inflammation, scarring hair loss (Alopecia), and distressing symptoms, including malodorous discharge, keloid-like lesions, discomfort, itching, and social difficulties. While it predominantly impacts men of color, recent studies have shown that European-descended Whites account for 9-10% of cases, with women affected the least.

The study reports the first-time use of a procedure called Follicular Unit Excision (FUE), often used in hair transplantation, as a potential remedy for AKN. FUE targets individual hair follicles within visible AKN papules, aiming to halt the disease while minimizing scarring. The research highlights positive outcomes in three patients who underwent this FUE-based approach.

Dr. Sanusi Umar, the lead author of the study and associated with the University of California Los Angeles, Harbor-UCLA, Torrance, and Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic, Manhattan Beach, explains, "Our study suggests that FUE could be a promising treatment for AKN, particularly when hair-bearing papules are involved. This method holds the potential for lasting remission while preserving the patient's appearance."

The study delves into the methods used, patient selection criteria, and the innovative FUE technology UGraft Zeus® (Dr. U Devices Inc., Manhattan Beach, CA), which enables the extraction of AKN-affected often-curly hair deeply embedded in scar tissue. The research emphasizes the importance of specialized FUE devices and minimizing the risk of damage to hair follicles.

Patients with confirmed AKN lesions who had not responded to standard treatments experienced lasting relief after a single FUE-based treatment session.

The research advances our understanding of AKN and opens a potential avenue for effective treatment. These findings offer hope to individuals dealing with AKN and healthcare professionals seeking novel strategies to address the condition.

