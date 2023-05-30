New hybrid ro-ro ships ordered for Stena Line

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Stena Line, Stena RoRo has designed and ordered two hybrid cargo ships from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling in Weihai. The ships can be powered by methanol or conventional fuel and have been developed in line with future environmental requirements, for example by using batteries as a future means of propulsion. Major emphasis has been placed on optimizing the cargo capacity, which has been increased by 80%.

The vessels have been specially designed for Stena Line's route between Belfast and Heysham on the Irish Sea and therefore have enhanced maneuverability. Stena RoRo is responsible for the contract and construction of the NewMax vessels and delivery is scheduled for 2025.

"These vessels are a further development of our previous cargo ship concepts where focus on sustainability and future-proofing with multi-fuel combustion engines are prioritized," says Per Westling, managing director of Stena RoRo.

Both cargo vessels are designed with limited length and shallow draught to suit the special conditions in the narrow port of Heysham.

Background information:



Length: 147 m

Capacity: 2800 lane meters, 12 passengers and 25 crew

Delivery: June 2025/November 2025

Picture: A NewMax ship in Heysham Port; rendering by Peter Mild

For more information, please contact

Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo AB

Tel: +46 31 855154; +46 704 85 51 54

Email: [email protected]

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new vessels and the conversion of existing vessels for providing tailored transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have had responsibility for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship. The ship was delivered in 2021.

www.stenaroro.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9515/3776652/2091926.pdf New hybrid ro-ro ships ordered for Stena Line https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/newmax-in-heysham,c3183734 NewMax in Heysham

SOURCE Stena RoRo