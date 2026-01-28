Stena RoRo orders next-generation, future-proofed C-Flexer RoRo vessels

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stena RoRo has placed a historic order for a new generation of RoRo vessels comprising two firm vessels of the C-Flexer type with options for an additional four. The deal marks an important step in the company's long-term strategy to offer flexible and future-proof RoRo ships to the global market. The vessels have been developed by Stena RoRo in close cooperation with the Italian design company NAOS Ship and Boat Design.

"With Stena RoRo's extensive experience and market knowledge, combined with NAOS' outstanding expertise in designing fuel-efficient RoRo and RoPax vessels, we have developed ships that are built for today and designed for tomorrow," says Per Westling, CEO of Stena RoRo AB.

The first two C-Flexer RoRo vessels are scheduled for delivery in March and June 2029 respectively. The optional vessels will be delivered at three-month intervals thereafter.

Partnership with China Merchants Industry (CMI) Weihai Shipyard

The vessels will be built at China Merchants Industry (CMI) Weihai Shipyard. A decade long partnership between Stena RoRo and China Merchants Industry has so far resulted in 17 vessels ordered at the shipyard. The cooperation began in 2016 with an order for 4 E-Flexer RoPax vessels and has since grown to a total of 15 vessels, 12 of which have already been delivered. In addition 2 RoRo vessels of the Stena NewMax concept have been delivered.

"The cooperation between CMI Weihai and Stena RoRo has been crucial to the success of the RoPax and RoRo concepts delivered so far," says Per Westling. "It has enabled us to supply both Stena Line, as well as external customers, with tailor-made vessels delivered on time and with very high quality."

C-Flexer technical features

The new C-Flexer design offers a high degree of flexibility, enabling Stena RoRo to provide customers with vessels tailored to their specific operational needs. A highly developed hullform, multi-fuel engines and a scalable battery-hybrid system ensures that the vessels are future-proofed and can be progressively 'greened' in line with both technological advances and regulatory developments.

"In the future the C-Flexer will be able to operate entirely on batteries. Until then, the installed diesel-battery hybrid system will provide the necessary flexibility and redundancy for many years to come," concludes Per Westling.

Stena C-Flexer, basic specifications:

Length: 200 m

Beam: 31 m

Dwt: about 15.000 ton

Draft: 7,5 m

Speed: 21 knots

Lm: 3-deck version: 3.400 lane meters

Lm: 4-deck version: 4.750 lane meters

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led development of new marine RoRo cargo and RoRo passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in using its technical expertise for the design and production of new vessels and the conversion and technical operation of existing vessels in order to deliver tailor-made transport solutions to its customers. We call this 'Stenability'. Since 2016 Stena RoRo has taken delivery of 12 RoPax ships of the E-Flexer class and 2 roro ships of the NewMax class. Since 2013, we have had responsibility for the design and completion of the world´s largest civilian hospital vessel, owned and operated by Mercy Ships, the Global Mercy. The ship was delivered in 2021.

www.stenaroro.com

NAOS Ship and Boad Design

Established in 1993, NAOS Ship and Boat Design is a Ship Design Company with a particular specialization in Ro-Ro Ships and RoPax-Ferries. The company began its business mainly supplying designs to the Visentini Shipyard but has gradually expanded into the international market, now accounting for more than 50% of its annual sales. Today it heads a group of companies in Italy, Spain, Croatia and Sweden, with a total of 40 employees. It invests more than 15% of its turnover in R&D and new design tools, pioneering innovations in several sectors of ship design.

www.naos-design.com

