New Iced Tea Store Offering Free Tea for a Year

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the fastest-growing companies in America, HTeaO, is coming to Arlington, Texas. Along with its Grand Opening at 2231 N Collins, fans will have a chance to win free tea for a year! The only requirement to enter the contest is to "like" the HTeaO Arlington Facebook page.

HTeaO, is coming to Arlington! Located at 2231 N Collins St. Grand Opening is Friday 7/30/21 at noon!

"Being a part of the Arlington Community has already been such a blessing to me and my family," says Ricky Davis, store operator. "Arlington is The American Dream City and it is the place where our dreams are coming true. We are happy and excited to share this concept by connecting with our neighbors and community, and I look forward to making new friends over an ice cold cup of tea!"

CEO Justin Howe says, "We are thrilled about our expansion to Arlington, TX, especially with our local Franchise Partners Ricky and Jennifer Davis. They've been loyal HTeaO customers for years and we are thrilled to have them join the family."

HTeaO is an iced tea powerhouse, offering 24 flavors of teas made from the freshest ingredients. The store will have both sweet and unsweet options. Mix and match and put fresh fruit on top to create endless possibilities in what some call "an iced tea playground." What started as an idea at a local burger joint in the Texas Panhandle, is now a fully operational iced tea lover's dream.

The Texas based iced tea franchise values being a part of the local community. A percentage of the store's income every month is dedicated to community involvement. Whether it's at church, school, or the local little league game, Richard and his team will be supporting local causes every day. Not only that, but first responders in uniform drink for free any day or time!

"HTeaO started in our hometown of Amarillo, Texas," says Jennifer Davis, Ricky's wife & operating partner. "We loved their tea and knew this would be a great concept to share with Arlington. I have been in the DFW metroplex for over 12 years now and my husband Ricky has been here for over 6 years. We are so excited to get our taste of home but to also share it with all the wonderful people in our community!"

The store's Grand Opening will be on Friday, July 30th at Noon and guests can enjoy happy hour pricing all weekend.

