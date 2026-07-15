New Impeachment Symposium to Feature Members of Congress, Legal Scholars, Leading Experts and Activists

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary consumer advocate Ralph Nader and constitutional lawyer and scholar Bruce Fein will convene the second in a series of watershed symposia on the urgency of impeaching and removing President Donald Trump to be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the Senate Visitors Center, Room 201-00 in Washington, D.C.

The event will focus on criminal wars of aggression; murder; piracy; kidnapping; bribery; extortion; auctioning off pardons; refusing to faithfully execute the laws; abusing prosecutorial discretion to reward political friends or donors and to harass political opponents; employing government power to punish or silence critics; ruling by decree through bogus declarations of national emergencies; racist, xenophobic attacks on immigrants; and decapitating consumer welfare, health, safety, and environmental agencies.

The event will explore strategies for defeating President Trump's dictatorial ambitions, including state authorities, law professors, and support for House Resolution 1155. Opening remarks will be delivered by Ralph Nader.

Speakers include Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN), Richard Painter (Chief White House ethics lawyer under George W. Bush), Erwin Chemerinsky (Dean, UC Berkeley Law School), Celinda Lake (President, Lake Research Partners), Michael J. Gerhardt (Pre-eminent scholar on Impeachment and the Constitution), Suparna Reddy (Senior Counsel, Free Speech For People), William D. Hartung (Senior Research Fellow, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft), Mark Green (former New York City Public Advocate). Congressman Al Green (D-TX) has also tentatively confirmed his participation.

The symposium will take place in Room 201-00 of the Senate Visitors Center from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with coffee available beginning at 11:00 am. Lunch will be served at 12:15 pm.

Event details:

Location: Senate Visitor Center, Room 201-00

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (coffee at 11:00 a.m.; lunch at 12:15 p.m.)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

If you would like to attend IN PERSON, please let us know by Sunday, July 19th, 2026 using the following link: https://forms.gle/EYSqmnMALkzgurJg6

This event is co-sponsored by RootsAction, Free Speech for People and Essential Information. More information, including the event schedule and speaker biographies, are available here: https://nader.org/impeachment-symposium-july-2026-agenda-and-bios/

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ralph Nader or Bruce Fein

Phone: 202-387-8030

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ralph Nader, Consumer Advocate