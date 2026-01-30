New in 2026: SunDance Adds Production Facility

Latest Expansion Enhances Strategic Operations and Service Delivery

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance is a recognized leader in commercial printing, packaging, and mailing solutions in the Southeastern U.S. and a popular choice among national brands, including a number of Fortune 500 companies. Today SunDance announced it has once again expanded manufacturing to accommodate sustained client demand for additional services and increased production volumes.

SunDance headquarters SunDance flexible packaging manufacturing

"Adding this new production facility enables us to structure our operations and services more strategically," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, SunDance President. "The newest building houses our folding carton, finishing, and mailing functions and adds some much-needed office and meeting space. All three buildings are within a quick walk of each other, so we essentially have three plants under one roof."

SunDance provides award-winning services ranging from direct mail, fulfillment, and labeling to folding cartons and flexible pouch packaging, to offset and digital printing, bindery and finishing, to complete creative and design services. The full-service company also provides trade show support and promotional items.

This latest strategic move enables SunDance to continue leveraging new technologies to enhance services and production efficiencies in 2026. The additional plant houses the newest Heidelberg commercial printers, as well as the folding carton operation with its new inline camera equipment ensuring flawlessly folded cartons.

One of the two existing SunDance buildings continues to support the company's large format printing plant, which produces wide format materials for indoor or outdoor use, including custom posters, wall wraps, point-of-sale displays, banners, and trade show booths. The original SunDance facility remains the company's headquarters and primary office and meeting space, and contains the flexible packaging and commercial printing operations.

In addition to providing a full range of services for clients, SunDance maintains an active role in the commercial printing industry and local community, supporting various associations and trade groups as well as donation and service initiatives.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company offering creative design, printing, packaging, mailing, and other services. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades, including Florida's Best Printer for multiple years, as well as Best Packaging and Best of Show at the 2025 Florida Print Awards. The company was certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida. Please visit SunDanceUSA.com for more information.

Contact: Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior VP Sales & Marketing

(407) 563-5004 | [email protected]

