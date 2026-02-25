SunDance Wins Local ADDY at American Advertising Awards

Unique Snow Globe Mailer Shines at 2026 Space Coast Awards Gala

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance is a recognized leader in commercial printing, packaging, and mailing solutions in the Southeastern U.S. and a popular choice among national brands. Today SunDance announced it has won a Local Silver ADDY Award for its sparkling snow globe card celebrating the 2025 holiday season. The eye-catching mailer won in the Direct Marketing/Direct Mail category.

Account Executive Pia Crawford accepts ADDY for SunDance from AAF Space Coast Board President Tori Greaves SunDance's holiday snow globe pouch mailer won an ADDY Award

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest competition in the U.S., conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) to recognize the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. The 2025 Local ADDY Awards were presented at the AAF Space Coast Awards Gala on February 21, 2026. Prior to receiving the ADDY, SunDance won Best Packaging and Best of Show honors at the 2025 Florida Print Awards.

"Creative excellence is at the heart of our company and is a value we strive to deliver for every client project," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, SunDance President. "This holiday gift with its unique snow globe generated an avalanche of praise from our clients. Nearly every team at SunDance had a hand in it."

The award-winning holiday mailer consisted of a shiny pouch with a transparent window hinting at the contents. A red ribbon printed on pearlescent paper created a fun 'unwrapping' experience. Along with its distinctive snow and palm tree motif, the mailer featured intricate die cuts and foils which showcased the snow globe surprise inside. A handful of colorful glitter was inserted into each flexible pouch, and recipients were able to create their own sparkling Florida snowfall by simply adding water.

"Our team thrives on working together to meet project challenges and deliver 'wow' experiences," added Ruggieri. "To be recognized with an ADDY Award makes their efforts that much more satisfying."

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company offering creative design, printing, packaging, and other services. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades, including Florida's Best Printer for multiple years, and Best Packaging and Best of Show at the 2025 Florida Print Awards. The company was certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida and is a dedicated champion of environmental stewardship. Please visit SunDanceUSA.com for more information.

Contact: Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior VP Sales & Marketing

(407) 563-5004 | [email protected]

SOURCE SunDance