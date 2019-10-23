New in-depth study highlights successful strategies in urgent care

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Management Academy (The Academy), with support from GoHealth Urgent Care—an independent partnership-focused urgent care organization—has released an in-depth study entitled "Thriving in the Urgent Care Market: The Leading Health System Perspective". Recognizing the steady growth in urgent care across the provider market over the past 5 years, The Academy and GoHealth Urgent Care sought to better understand how Leading Health Systems (LHS) are pursuing innovation in the urgent care market, and the extent to which they have deployed strategies to ensure long-term success in a more competitive, consumer-driven environment.

The Academy conducted a series of surveys and qualitative interviews with 25 C-suite executives of the nation's top health systems, which represent an average of $4.4B net patient revenue per health system and a collective network of 432 hospitals. Through these, the Academy uncovered LHS strategies and key drivers for investing in urgent care, the implementation challenges they face, and how they measure success.

"With urgent care increasingly becoming a key component of the care delivery network, LHS have been primarily focused on expanding their market footprint and access to services," said Sanjula Jain, Ph.D., Head of The Academy's Research and Advisory Practice. "Whereas the barriers to entry are low, the barriers to success are much greater. We found that LHS most effective in disrupting the urgent care market are organizations that integrate non-traditional services in a targeted fashion to meet the unique needs of different consumer segments."

Key findings include:

74% of LHS are extremely likely to grow their urgent care footprints over the next 5 years, yet only 11% are thriving in the urgent care market and are prepared to compete with new market entrants long-term;

82% of LHS find meeting consumer demand and creating a better patient experience a top driver of growth;

76% of LHS find capitalizing on the unique opportunity to capture new patient volume through their urgent care networks a top driver of growth; and

The majority of LHS leverage their urgent care networks as an opportunity to increase connectivity of care and improve long-term outcomes for their patient populations.

"More and more health systems are recognizing the need to meet rising consumer demands in an increasingly competitive on-demand care marketplace. Those at the forefront are evolving their urgent care strategies in order to ensure future growth and success," said Todd Latz, CEO, GoHealth Urgent Care. "The Academy's findings support what we have experienced in our existing health system partnerships. A retail-based approach to urgent care that puts consumers first and is supported by deep integration, digital consumer engagement tools and a focus on unparalleled experiences drives market differentiation, new patient growth and long-term patient loyalty."

The full report can be found at: http://bit.ly/31zeESs.

About The Health Management Academy

The Health Management Academy (The Academy) brings together leaders from top health systems and health companies to collectively address the industry's biggest challenges and opportunities. The Academy assists members cultivate their peer networks, understand key trends, develop next-generation leaders, and partner to self-disrupt, in an effort to transform healthcare. Visit hmacademy.com for more information.

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing and largest urgent care companies. At GoHealth Urgent Care, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth Urgent Care operates approximately 135 urgent care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com .

