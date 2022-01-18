New Independent Study Finds Netlify Delivers 151% ROI

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify , the most popular way to build, deploy and scale modern web applications, today announced findings from a new Forrester Consulting study, The Total Economic Impact™ Of Netlify, that quantifies Netlify's total economic impact (TEI) and identifies specific benefits the platform delivers to thousands of customers globally. The study found that an organization using Netlify to build, deploy and scale modern web applications experienced benefits of about $85,000 in savings, a Net Present Value (NPV) of $1.48 million and a return on investment (ROI) of 151% over three years.

Hiring software developers is more expensive than ever and highly specialized web developers are increasingly difficult to find and expensive to retain. The Forrester study found that, because Netlify is optimized for all developers, the customer is able to draw from a bigger talent pool — lowering contract labor costs by 53%. Netlify's platform also enables team efficiencies, saving the company's developer team 800 hours per year. Businesses and developers alike benefit from Netlify's unique capabilities by providing an inclusive and efficient developer experience, meaning businesses are better equipped to attract and retain talent.

To conduct the study, Forrester interviewed decision-makers at a Netlify customer organization to understand the benefits, costs and risks realized by using the platform. "Netlify is a significant enabler of success," noted one interviewee, a vice president of digital experiences. After implementing Netlify, customer decision-makers experienced:

Increased web project launching velocity by over 89%

Increased site traffic by 10% enabled by faster site speed and improved site performance

Higher customer conversion rate due to 3-4x more A/B testing

Building web projects with the previous solution required developer expertise that came at a premium. After moving to flexible, modern web architecture and the Netlify platform, they hired developers with a less specialized skill set to do the equivalent job at the organization. The interviewed vice president of digital experience platforms notes this shift allowed them to hire from a much larger talent pool: "All developers need to know to use Jamstack and deploy to Netlify is [HTML, CSS, and JavaScript] — so [hiring developers] is like going from having to hire board-certified surgeons to being able to hire anybody who's fresh out of medical school."

"As Jamstack is becoming the primary home across experienced and new web developers , creating an outstanding developer experience with the right tools and resources is more important than ever," said Matt Biilmann, CEO of Netlify. "Netlify enables happy, more efficient teams. It's the platform developers are choosing to build the future of the modern web."

Download Netlify's Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study .

Netlify is the most popular way to build, deploy and scale modern web applications. Developers love Netlify for its powerful, yet simple workflows, which make it easy to integrate their choice of tools and collaborate with their team to deliver the best online experiences, faster.

Now home to millions of developers and thousands of enterprises, Netlify is the platform of choice for running modern Jamstack web applications in production, from global corporate sites to complex e-commerce and SaaS applications.

