New industry report from Vertafore shows clients want independent agents to blend trusted expertise and digital convenience

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in insurance technology, today released a new industry report about how the expectations of end-insureds are evolving and how independent agents can use technology to strengthen client relationships.

The report, Policyholder Expectations for Independent Agents, is based on responses from more than 600 U.S. insurance clients. Findings show that clients value guidance from a trusted agent but also want the speed and convenience of modern digital tools.

"This new data shows that clients genuinely value the personal connection and expertise of their independent agents. At the same time, clients want faster communication and digital access to their insurance information," said James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore. "By combining the right tools with their knowledge, agents can deliver the experience clients want, strengthen their relationships and stand out from the competition."

Key takeaways to stand out with clients in 2026

Deliver personalized guidance supported by digital tools. Nearly 90% of policyholders want agent involvement when managing their policies, but more than half also want online or mobile access to account details. Agents can meet those expectations by combining personal service with digital self-service options.

Only 21% of policyholders say they receive proactive outreach from their agent and many want more touches beyond renewals and transactions. AI-enabled tools give agencies the ability to scale timely, high-value communications without increasing their workload.

Referrals are the top source of new agency business, but a notable portion of younger policyholders found their agent online or through social media. That creates urgency for agencies to maintain a strong, accurate digital presence to attract new clients.

An overwhelming majority of policyholders expect agents to respond to inquiries within one business day, and 35% expect an answer in an hour or less. To meet that expectation, agencies need systems that provide a 360-degree client view, streamline workflows and tasks, and integrate with vetted communications tools.

AI is opening new opportunities for agents to deliver faster, more personalized service. Policyholders are largely open to agents using AI tools to save them time or money, but 85% say it's important to know when their agent uses AI and most want human expertise to stay at the center of their service.

Ultimately, the report shows that policyholders want the confidence of working with a knowledgeable advisor and the efficiency that comes from digital tools. Independent agents who pair their expertise with the right technology will be best positioned to win with clients in 2026.

Read Vertafore's latest report: Policyholder Expectations for Independent Agents.

