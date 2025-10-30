Specialty Program Group partners with Vertafore to streamline submissions and boost operational efficiency

AI-enabled underwriting workbench and agent portal for MGAs and wholesalers will empower SPG to accelerate speed-to-market

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in insurance technology, today announced that Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) has selected Surefyre™ to create a modern digital experience for its retail agencies and enhance operational efficiency for its partners.

As a leading insurance specialty and wholesale brokerage, SPG was seeking a flexible, configurable solution to offer the digital capabilities retail agents need and to accelerate quoting and streamline underwriting. SPG also needed a tool that would integrate seamlessly with its core systems—AIM™ and ImageRight®—while laying the groundwork for AI-enabled capabilities.

With Surefyre, SPG gains the integrations, innovation and scalability it needs, backed by a trusted and proven partner in Vertafore.

Surefyre is an AI-enabled, low-code/no-code agent portal and underwriting workbench built specifically for MGAs and wholesalers. It enables seamless experiences for applications, rating, and quoting of P&C business across systems while improving efficiency and focusing on the most profitable opportunities. MGAs and wholesalers using Surefyre are seeing up to 2.5 hours of time savings per policy issued.

"Working with Vertafore has given us the power to build a true technology ecosystem that can simplify complex processes, remove friction for our teams, and create a better experience for our clients. Adding Surefyre is the next step in creating a platform that will scale with us," said Maryellen Dolan, chief operating officer at SPG. "And what stands out to us is that Vertafore isn't just a technology provider, they're a partner invested in our long-term success."

Powering the possibilities of MGAs and wholesalers in the AI era

SPG's long-term success will benefit from their plans to leverage the current and upcoming AI capabilities in Surefyre.

AI-powered features in Surefyre streamline the submission and risk selection process, and Vertafore is adding new AI capabilities in Surefyre with:

A PDF-to-webform conversion tool to quickly create new digital submission forms, available later this year.

AI-powered ingestion of unstructured submissions data, available in 2026.

"As we looked to the future of our operations, AI was a key factor in our technology decision," said Elizabeth Thimme, SPG's vice president of digital strategy and implementation. "Surefyre not only simplifies submissions today, it gives us confidence that we'll be ready for new efficiencies powered by AI in the years ahead."

Vertafore is the number one technology partner for MGAs and wholesalers, serving more organizations than any other InsurTech. Today, 85% of the top 20 U.S. MGAs, by premium, trust Vertafore solutions to power their business.

"Our partnership with SPG shows what's possible when technology and market leaders invest in the future together," said Emily McGinn, general manager of MGA and wholesale at Vertafore. "Surefyre, AIM and ImageRight will enable SPG to accelerate its operations today and to take full advantage of Vertafore's AI innovation leadership to work faster, smarter, and with more confidence."

About Specialty Program Group LLC

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader, Vertafore is simplifying and automating the insurance lifecycle so independent agents, MGAs and carriers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions empower the connected agency, accelerate innovation for MGAs, and provide the industry's most comprehensive distribution management platform for insurers. In the AI era, Vertafore is powering new possibilities and leading at the intersection of innovation and trust to give every insurance professional the confidence to transform. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

