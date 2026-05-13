New Industry Study, Identifies Path to Cut Cumulative Automotive Refrigerant Emissions Across Europe by ≈50% Between 2030-2050

New cross-value-chain research outlines practical pathways to faster emissions reductions, lowering the risk of expensive AC repairs at low cost to consumers

WILMINGTON, Del., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new industry study released today and developed by a technical working group co-led by The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC) and Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. (Nasdaq: SOLS), finds that refrigerant emissions from automotive air conditioning systems in Europe could be reduced by up to 60%+ annually by 2050, with an average of half of cumulative emissions avoided between 2030 and 2050, through coordinated measures implemented across the full automotive value chain.

The comprehensive research, conducted by a technical working group and informed by stakeholders involving the whole vehicle lifecycle, including leading automotive manufacturers, suppliers, and refrigerant experts, shows that significant reductions can be achieved. For the European market, the study provides detailed lifecycle-based assessments of refrigerant emissions.

The findings highlight the critical role of collaborative industry action and circular economy solutions, including reclamation and recycling, in accelerating Europe's climate and sustainability goals.

Key Findings:

60%+ reduction in annual refrigerant emissions by 2050 compared with current baseline projections

reduction in annual refrigerant emissions by 2050 compared with current baseline projections ≈ 50% cumulative emissions reduction between 2030 and 2050, supporting long term sustainability goals.

cumulative emissions reduction between 2030 and 2050, supporting long term sustainability goals. Cost ‑ neutral outcomes for consumers, as investments are offset by longer component lifetimes and avoided repair costs

‑ for consumers, as investments are offset by longer component lifetimes and avoided repair costs Comparable effectiveness across internal combustion, hybrid, and battery electric vehicles, underscoring system relevance during the EV transition

"This analysis shows that a large share of automotive refrigerant emissions can potentially be avoided using technologies and practices that already exist across today's value chain," said Joseph Martinko, President, Thermal & Specialized Solutions at Chemours. "The data reinforces the importance of lifecycle‑based policy approaches that reduce emissions while preserving vehicle performance, affordability, serviceability and supporting the circularity of refrigerants."

The study's recommendations are ready for rapid adoption across both conventional combustion engine and electric vehicles, supporting the shift toward a circular economy including end-of-life management through reclamation and recycling programs. These actions are underpinned by broad collaboration across the automotive value chain, paving the way for measurable progress in environmental sustainability and industry best practices. Read the full study here.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses – Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials – we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Opteon™, Freon™, Ti-Pure™, Nafion™, Teflon™, Viton™, and Krytox™. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 5,700 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,400 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, key findings from research activities related to refrigerant emissions from automotive air conditioning systems, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Matters outside our control, including research conclusions from third party studies, general economic conditions, geopolitical conditions and global health events, and changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, have affected or may affect our business and operations and may or may continue to hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains such as through strikes, labor disruptions or other events, adversely affect our business partners, significantly reduce the demand for our products, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Media Brandon Ontjes VP, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations Cassie Olszewski Media Relations & Reputation Leader +1.302.773.3300 +1.302.219.7140 [email protected] [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/237460/The_Chemours_Company_Logo.jpg