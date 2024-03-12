New Institute for Career Advising & Development Focuses on Moving Careers Forward

ADEL, Iowa, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuder, Inc. (Kuder) is excited to announce the launch of a new division, the Institute for Career Advising & Development (ICAD).

"We're proud to establish ICAD and bring a convenient, innovative professional learning experience to career advisors and other professionals," said Connor Harrington, Kuder CEO. "This division allows us to offer a wider variety of course options and formats and create vital learning opportunities for those not utilizing Kuder's products."

As career advising & development continues to evolve, it is important for professionals to advance in their practice.

ICAD offers a range of professional development courses that cover career development theories, research, and practice. These courses provide effective strategies to enhance perspective, delivery, and expertise in career advising.

Individuals can now enroll in 11 distinct courses in multiple formats including individual micro-credentials on specific topics to credentialing programs encompassing a wider skillset. All ICAD courses are delivered asynchronously and self-paced. ICAD also partners with organizations to offer private, cohort programming for larger classes at the same time.

ICAD course participants are eligible to earn continuing education credits as well as digital badges, professional credentialing, and certification. For example, completion of ICAD's Career Advisor Training: Advanced credential allows participants to apply for the Certified Career Advisor designation through the International Association of Career Advisors (IACA).

"As the field of career advising and development continues to evolve, it is important for professionals to advance in their practice," said Dr. Kim Oppelt, Kuder's Vice President of Career Development and chief contributor for ICAD. "The Institute not only provides relevant, timely content but delivers it in an innovative, self-paced manner to meet the needs of every learner."

ICAD courses will continue to grow as expert contributors will develop options to provide instruction on emerging topics in the industry. Ongoing updates and new course offerings will be available in the ICAD course catalog.

About ICAD: The Institute for Career Advising & Development (www.icadlearn.com) supports career counselors and advisors across the globe with readily available resources and asynchronous courses consisting of proven methodologies that deliver real results.

About Kuder: Kuder (www.kuder.com) is backed by 85 years of history and 25 years of experience providing career and workforce development systems for the U.S. military, departments of education, colleges, districts, and schools. Millions worldwide have relied on Kuder for high-quality products backed by an unparalleled level of service.

SOURCE Kuder, Inc.