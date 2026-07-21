New Instructure Research Shows the Current State of AI in Education: Formal Training and Support for Educators

Survey of 1,125 educators, higher education students and K-12 parents reveals 90% of students use AI, but less than half of educators have had any formal AI training

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS, today released new research revealing that artificial intelligence is already widely used across education, while many educators report little or no formal training to use it. Unveiled during InstructureCon 2026, the survey of 1,125 educators, higher education students and K-12 parents and guardians found widespread AI use alongside limited educator preparation and shared concerns about accuracy, critical thinking and academic integrity. This research marks the first phase of a broader Instructure effort to examine how AI is shaping teaching and learning across the United States.

Driven by Instructure's Learning Strategy team, this ongoing research aims to better understand the evolving needs of educators and learners, ensuring that Instructure's products and learning experiences reflect those needs.

"AI use is already part of how students learn and educators work. The challenge now is making sure people have the training, judgment and clear expectations to use it well," said Melissa Loble, chief learning officer at Instructure. "That requires practical support for educators and thoughtful boundaries that keep critical thinking, human judgment and meaningful learning at the center."

Across audiences, respondents see potential in AI but want clearer guidance, stronger AI literacy and firm boundaries around decisions that require human judgment.

Key statistics

90% of higher education students use AI in class at least occasionally

73% of parents and guardians say their child uses AI at least occasionally

68% of K-12 educators and 61% of higher education educators use AI in class at least occasionally

45% of K-12 educators and 41% of higher education educators report receiving no formal AI training

70% of parents say research evidence on generative AI's impact on teaching and learning is very or extremely important

AI use is widespread, but support is lagging

Higher education students are the most active users, with 90% saying they use AI in class at least occasionally. Educators are using AI too, though less frequently: 68% of K-12 educators and 61% of higher education educators report at least occasional use. Parents and guardians are also seeing AI in schools, with 73% saying their child uses it at least occasionally.

At the same time, educator preparation has not kept pace. Among educators who responded, 45% of K-12 educators and 41% of higher education educators reported receiving no formal AI training, while only 8% of K-12 educators and 11% of higher education educators reported receiving comprehensive training. Educator confidence was also limited, with average scores of 2.53 out of 5 among K-12 educators and 2.60 among higher education educators on a five-point scale. The support educators requested was practical: hands-on training and tutorials, clear institutional guidance and policies, and ongoing professional development.

AI optimism coexists with concerns about accuracy and learning

Trust in AI varies by audience, with students reporting the highest levels, educators showing more caution and parents falling between the two groups. All surveyed audiences expressed concern that AI can sound confident even when it is wrong, including 69% of parents, 65% of higher education students, 65% of higher education educators and 60% of K-12 educators. Across groups, concerns about overreliance on AI, loss of critical thinking and deep learning, and academic integrity and plagiarism also ranked highly.

Even with concerns, most respondents identified at least one reason for optimism about AI in education, including 94% of higher education students and 88% of parents. Most educators also identified at least one reason for optimism, although the reasons that drove it varied by setting. Parents were most likely to cite improved accessibility for students with diverse learning needs, while educators were most likely to cite time savings.

Across all surveyed audiences, teaching AI ethics and responsible use along with building AI literacy were the top two expectations for schools. Restricting or preventing student AI use ranked lower, although views varied by audience. The research also found a shared boundary around AI's role. Across audiences, AI was more accepted for support tasks such as explaining concepts, brainstorming and finding resources, and least accepted for grading or academic decisions.

"What stood out to me is how much agreement there is across these groups," said Mary Styers, Ph.D., director of evidence and learning strategy at Instructure. "Students, educators and parents see real value in AI, but they also want clear limits and better support. They are not asking schools to ignore AI or embrace it without question. They want to understand where it can strengthen learning and where human judgment still matters."

Putting research into practice

The findings reinforce Instructure's approach to AI in Canvas by embedding education-specific capabilities into the teaching and learning workflows people already use. Instructure's research helps shape product development and guides the company's work with customers to build solutions that meet their needs. Through IgniteAI, Canvas helps educators create content, provide feedback and support learners while giving institutions greater visibility and control over how AI is used. This approach keeps AI focused on strengthening learning, supporting educators and preserving human judgment where it matters most.

More AI research to come

This research is part of a broader Instructure initiative to understand how AI is changing teaching, learning and assessment. In the months ahead, the company will examine what effective AI adoption looks like in practice, how institutions can build educator confidence and which approaches help learners develop the judgment and skills they need to use AI responsibly. Additional findings are available at instructure.com/research/ai-2.0.

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow's landscape. Our vision is to drive a future in which educational technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. Instructure is setting potential in motion by connecting educators, institutions and learners across K–12, higher education and the workforce — enhancing experiences at every age, every stage and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure.com.

CONTACT

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 658-7525

SOURCE Instructure