New Insurance Industry Cybercrime Task Force

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDiligence®, a leading provider of cyber risk readiness and response services, announced today that it has published The Cybercrime Explosion, a new report from the Insurance Industry Cybercrime Task Force (IICTF), a specialized think tank sponsored by NetDiligence.

Due to the increasing number of companies purchasing cyber insurance policies, the cyber insurance industry is now engaged in thousands of cybercrime incidents each year. Consequently, the industry is uniquely positioned to provide valuable insight into cybersecurity threats.

"Cybercrime is a growing problem and a constant worry for our cyber insurance partners and their insured clients," said Mark Greisiger, president of NetDiligence. "We sponsored the task force because we wanted to help our insurance partners share their growing cybercrime data, experience and insights with law enforcement, legislators, and business leaders in support of national efforts to stop cybercrime."

The IICTF will publish a bi-annual report on cybercrime trends observed within the insurance arena and present its findings to a range of audiences via conferences and industry meetings.

Members of the task force include Jeremy Barnett, NAS Insurance; Tony Dolce, Chubb; Robert Jones, AIG; Brian Robb, CNA; Jennifer Coughlin and Ed Finn, Mullen Coughlin; Sean Hoar, Lewis Brisbois; Winston Krone and Shawn Melito, Kivu; Doug Howard, RSA; Phil Rosace, Guidewire; and Vinny Sakore and Heather Osborne, NetDiligence.

The Cybercrime Explosion report can be downloaded from the NetDiligence website at https://netdiligence.com/portfolio/insurance-industry-cybercrime-task-force/.

About NetDiligence®

NetDiligence® specializes in Cyber Risk Readiness & Response services. With more than 18 years of experience in cyber, NetDiligence is an award-winning provider of innovative cyber risk management software and services to the insurance industry, including QuietAudit® Cyber Risk Assessments, the eRiskHub® cyber risk management portal (https://eriskhub.com), and Breach Plan Connect® (https://breachplanconnect.com/) software-as-a-service (SaaS) to help policyholders with data breach response planning. NetDiligence publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and hosts annual Cyber Risk Conferences in Philadelphia, Santa Monica, Toronto, London and Bermuda. For more information, visit https://netdiligence.com.

