New Insurance Marketplace Available to Inform AARP Members and the General Public About Coverage Options

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new resource is available for AARP members and the general public to review insurance options to help them find coverage to fit their individual needs. AARP® Converge powered by Softheon, an insurance marketplace cloud platform, provides information on insurance options and enables visitors to review a variety of products including health, Medicare-related options, dental, and life insurance.

"Exploring coverage options can be complicated and each individual and family has specific needs. The site is intended to be a resource to empower individuals with tools and content to help them find the options that may fit their life best," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO.

"We are pleased that Softheon insurance marketplace cloud platform will help individuals access resources for informed insurance decision making," said Eugene Sayan, Softheon Founder & CEO.

The user-friendly site features:

A variety of insurance products, including health, Affordable Care Act options, Medicare-related options, dental, vision, and life insurance plans

Various options to connect with licensed insurance agents/producers to discuss individual needs and options, including a click-to-chat function as well as a call-in option

Informational and educational content to aid users in the decision-making process

Insurance products are sold and serviced by independent licensed insurance agencies, agents or companies. AARP and its affiliates are not licensed agents/producers and do not sell or service insurance products. Softheon does not sell insurance.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About Softheon

Softheon is making healthcare affordable, accessible, and plentiful for 142 million Americans with a technology-driven revolution to insure over 28 million lives under the Affordable Care Act, 44 million beneficiaries for Medicare, and over 70 million lives under Medicaid. Softheon's insurance marketplace cloud platform is a Medicaid Information Technology Architecture ("MITA") aligned, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA"), Payment Card Industry ("PCI"), National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") 800-53, Federal Information Processing Standards ("FIPS") 140, and Minimum Acceptable Risk Standards for Exchanges (MARS-E), Version 2.0 compliant single-tenant Platform-as-a-Service ("PaaS"), Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS"), and Business Process-as-a-Service ("BPaaS") solving complex health insurance distribution and service challenges for health insurance issuers, government agencies, brokers, employers, and consumers. Softheon is a CMS designated Phase 3 Enhanced Direct Enrollment Technology Provider, and nationally recognized leader by Gartner, IDC, AHIP, ACAP, and HCEG.

