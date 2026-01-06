New Integrated Photonics Company Monarch Quantum Launches to Deliver Scalable Systems to Quantum Ecosystem

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch Quantum, Inc. today announced its official launch as a privately held, San Diego-based quantum photonics company. Monarch Quantum builds integrated photonics systems — laser-based hardware that prepares and controls quantum states — for quantum computing, sensing, and communications. Today's quantum companies rely on large, fragile, and insecure supply chains for these "laser engines." Monarch Quantum aims to change that by delivering reliable, high-precision photonics hardware manufactured at commercial scale, helping customers accelerate their roadmaps to quantum advantage.

Monarch Quantum delivers Quantum Light Engines™, addressing a foundational bottleneck in quantum hardware: the lack of commercially available, scalable, high-precision, reliable photonics subsystems that are easy to integrate. By consolidating hundreds of discrete optical components into integrated, factory-aligned modules, Monarch Quantum reduces integration risk, shrinks system footprint, and accelerates customers' path from lab prototype to deployed quantum systems.

Monarch Quantum leverages in‑house systems engineering, hybrid optical packaging, robotic assembly, and machine learning (AI/ML) within its San Diego design and manufacturing facility to deliver critical quantum functionality — including state preparation and measurement (SPAM), cooling, trapping, manipulation, readout, and coherent control of quantum states. This integrated capability allows Monarch Quantum to move from design to volume manufacturing under one roof, improving reliability, repeatability, and time‑to‑deployment for customers.

Monarch Quantum is led by photonics industry veteran, Dr. Timothy Day, who brings over 35 years of technology and business leadership experience, serving as an inventor, entrepreneur, and executive spanning engineering, product development, manufacturing, marketing and operations.

"Monarch Quantum was founded to solve a problem every quantum hardware team feels: it's too hard and too slow to build reliable laser systems at scale," said Dr. Day, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Chairman. "Our mission is to make high-precision, integrated photonics as dependable and repeatable as any other component in the stack, so our customers can focus on quantum innovation instead of rebuilding laser benches. The laser should never be an experiment."

Integrated Photonics Engines for the Quantum Era

Monarch Quantum's product roadmap utilizes hybrid micro-optics packaging to integrate photonic components for current quantum systems, while developing co-packaged optics and photonic integrated circuits (PICs) that provide commercial scale for next-generation platforms. These integrated photonics systems support:

Quantum computing platforms: trapped-ion, neutral-atom, vacancy center, and photonics-based architectures

trapped-ion, neutral-atom, vacancy center, and photonics-based architectures Quantum sensing: spectroscopy, timing, and precision measurement applications

spectroscopy, timing, and precision measurement applications Quantum communications: networking, entanglement distribution, and secure links

Each Monarch Quantum photonics engine integrates chip-scale lasers, electro-optics, modulators, fiber-optics and low-noise control electronics in a single, factory-aligned module. These systems execute critical quantum operations including state preparation and measurement, cooling, trapping, manipulation and readout of qubits, as well as coherent control.

By reducing integration risk and accelerating system-level readiness, Monarch Quantum enables OEMs, quantum hardware developers, and systems integrators to shorten development cycles and speed time-to-deployment. The company's modular architecture supports drop-in performance upgrades, allowing customers to adopt improved engines over time without redesigning entire systems. The company plans to announce initial strategic partners and customers in the coming months.

About Monarch Quantum, Inc.

Monarch Quantum is a U.S.-based quantum photonics company building integrated photonics systems — Quantum Light Engines™ — for quantum computing, sensing, and communications. Operating within California's growing quantum and photonics ecosystem, Monarch Quantum combines best-in-class photonics components with systems engineering and advanced packaging to enable scalable, deployable quantum hardware. The company serves quantum OEMs, national laboratories, defense integrators, and advanced research institutions worldwide.

Core Focus Areas:

Integrated photonics systems for quantum computing, sensing and communications

Photonics engines for high performance computing and defense-grade quantum systems

Tunable laser and photonics subsystems for precision measurement and control

For more information, visit monarchquantum.com.

