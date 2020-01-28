New Integration brings Opendoor into the MoxiWorks Open Technology Platform

"MoxiPresent has already helped agents win over 10% of the listings in the US last year, and adding Opendoor's innovative technology will make it even better," said York Baur, CEO, MoxiWorks. "MoxiWorks is about helping agents be great, and that means serving as a trusted advisor to clients as they contemplate the sale of their home. Opendoor allows the agent to offer choice, and help the consumer choose the path that gets them the best outcome for their situation."



MoxiPresent is an easy-to-use presentation builder that can be used to create CMAs, as well as open house presentations, neighborhood tours, relocation presentations, buyer tours, and it now includes instant offers and real-time updates on offers from agents and clients with Opendoor.

"As technology transforms how people buy and sell homes, we believe it's also carving out an even stronger opportunity for agents to serve as true advisors to their clients," said Tyler Hixson, Director of Real Estate Partnerships and Strategy, Opendoor. "We envision more agents incorporating iBuying into their business strategies, and empowering their clients with more certainty and choice. Our partnership with MoxiWorks is yet another way agents are able to provide home sellers with the options they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their family."

Opendoor's mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move and has helped more than 65,000 customers buy, sell, or trade-in a home.

The MoxiPresent, Opendoor integration is available to brokers and agents in Sacramento, CA, Austin, TX, and Raleigh-Durham, NC with plans to expand to additional markets over time. To learn more about this integration visit moxiworks.com.

About Opendoor

Opendoor's mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the US with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor currently operates in 21 markets in the US and is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit opendoor.com.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves more than 260 brokerages and 340,000 agents nationwide accounting for more than 13% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks' customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. MoxiWorks also powers the LeadingRE Cloud. Find more information at moxiworks.com.

MoxiWorks – Let's sell more homes together

