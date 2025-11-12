New International Report: Global Buyer Share Increases for Miami New Construction Units; Buyers from 73 Countries

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global buyers increased their purchases of Miami new construction units in November 2025 as buyers from 73 countries purchased South Florida new construction over the last 22 months, according to a new international sales report aggregated by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) in collaboration with industry leaders. MIAMI announced the report Tuesday during its 28th MIAMI Global Real Estate Congress.

Global buyers purchased 52% of new South Florida construction, pre-construction and condo conversion sales over the last 22 months, according to data aggregated from new construction condominium projects in the Miami market area. MIAMI's first trailblazing report, released in July 2025, showed a 49% global buyer share of new construction units.

"We've built the greatest city in the United States in the shortest amount of time," Cervera Real Estate Managing Partner and Principal Alicia Cervera Lamadrid said Tuesday during a new construction panel at the MIAMI Global Real Estate Congress. "We know we are the number 1 city for billionaires, but early on we didn't have the billionaire product. So, we created that product."

MIAMI collaborated with Fortune Christie's International Real Estate, Cervera Real Estate, ISG World, PMG, SERHANT. New Development and ONE Sotheby's International Realty for the report.

"Global buyers are looking for security in investment because they lack that security in their countries," Fortune Christie's International Real Estate Vice President of Sales and Operations

Daniel Guerra said Tuesday during a new construction panel at the MIAMI Global Real Estate Congress. "The opportunity to have a revenue stream, to have appreciation, to be able to have a place where they can relocate their businesses."

Top Countries Buying Miami New Construction Units

MIAMI's revised new construction report shows the top countries buying Miami new construction, pre-construction and condo conversions in November 2025. Colombia and Mexico bought the most units, respectively.

Top Countries Buying Miami New Construction



Buyer Share 1. Colombia 23 % 2. Mexico 20 % 3. Argentina 11 % 4. Brazil 9 % 5. Turkey 4 % 6. Peru 4 % 7. Spain 4 % 8. Italy 3 % 9. Canada 2 % 10. Ecuador 2 %







Source: MIAMI REALTORS® New Construction Report, November 2025

"Miami offers world-class amenities at a global discount," MIAMI Chairman of the Board Eddie Blanco said. "73 countries buy Miami new construction, and it's because we are the most diversified and the most welcoming city in the world. The American dream is alive, and Miami is the gateway."

The new data correlates with other new global buyer/migration reports:

Wealth Migration to Miami Evident in South Florida New Construction Condo Sales

Miami real estate continues to boast major international and domestic demand. Domestic buyer share of South Florida new construction condos is 48%, according to the new report.

"Miami has demonstrated consistent strength in the real estate market over the past 25 years, driven by the dynamism of both international and domestic demand," PMG President of Residential Sales Sergio Pintos said. "We can expect this strength to continue in the coming years as the domestic market consolidates, and the international market expands."

Domestic buyers, particularly from high-taxed, high-density states such as California, New York and New Jersey, continue to purchase and move to Miami. Miami-Dade out-of-state driver license exchanges are 22% above pre-pandemic, according to the latest data. Miami has no state income tax, a business-friendly government, all-year sunny weather, low crime, an emerging FinTech hub and more.

Miami ranked No. 4 in the world for Highest Number of Ultra Wealthy Individuals with either a primary residence or secondary home via new 2025 Altrata report. Miami ranked No. 1 in the world for most popular second-home city globally among ultra wealthy individuals

Miami remains a bargain for prime property ($1M and up) compared to other global cities, according to the 2025 Knight Frank Wealth Report. For $1M, homebuyers can purchase 58 square meters of prime property in Miami. That is almost four times more than Monaco (19 square meters), nearly two times more than New York (34) and London (34) and more than Paris, Sydney, Tokyo and more.

When Latin American Governments Go Left, the Money Goes North

Of South Florida new construction global sales, about 86% are by Latin Americans. Nearly all

international buyers were Latin Americans in Miami Beach (75%), Brickell (77%), Coral Gables (82%) and West Palm Beach (96%).

"Miami continues to solidify its position as a premier destination and global safe haven for international buyers," said Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. "Fueled by political and economic uncertainty abroad, buyers are drawn to Miami's stability, long-term investment potential, and enduring value."

High mortgage rates, rising median prices and even new immigration policies are not stopping Latin American buyers from purchasing South Florida new construction condominiums.

Political instability overseas has historically led to more investment in Miami, the No. 1 U.S. destination for global buyers. Left-leaning governments in Latin America now include the following presidents: Mexico (Claudia Sheinbaum); Brazil (Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva); Colombia (Gustavo Petro); Chile (Gabriel Boric); Bolivia (Luis Arce); Honduras (Xiomara Castro); Venezuela (Nicolás Maduro); Cuba (Miguel Diaz-Canel); Uruguay (Yamandú Orsi) and Nicaragua (Daniel Ortega).

Latin American buyers and all global buyers largely pay in all-cash, which means they are less likely impacted by high mortgage rates. Local currencies are often weak in Latin America so people with money are looking for a place to invest for safety, security and investment. One Brazilian Real, for instance, converts to 0.19 USD.

People want to invest in preconstruction buildings because they know the dollar is safe for the long-term, and they like that they can pay cash over a period instead of in a lump sum. Global buyers want to get their money into the U.S. now before the dollar goes up more and before property values increase.

"The world is watching Miami, and they're not just watching — they're buying. From Latin America to Europe to every tax-burdened state, buyers are chasing Miami's sunshine, vibrant culture, and business climate," said Ryan Serhant, CEO of SERHANT. New Development.

South Florida developers who would like to participate in future MIAMI REALTORS® new construction data reports should contact [email protected]

