Miami-Dade Posts Second Consecutive Banner Home Sales Month

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade County real estate posted its second consecutive robust month in October 2025 as total homes, single-family and condo sales all rose year-over-year, according to statistics released by the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the MIAMI Southeast Florida Multiple Listing Service (SEFMLS).

Miami total home sales (+7%), single-family transactions (+7%), condo sales (+7%), total dollar volume (+9%), all-cash sales (+17.3%), total $1M & up transactions (+20%) all increased year-over-year.

"Market declines are fueled by debt, not cash. Miami is America's No. 1 metro for all-cash sales," MIAMI Chairman of the Board Eddie Blanco said. "All-cash Miami sales rose once again year-over-year last month. This shields our market from the impact of elevated rates and shows how committed buyers are to Miami real estate. The long-term data continues to reflect South Florida's enduring appeal and strong value trajectory."

Several rankings that reflect Miami real estate's strong market fundamentals:

Miami Total Sales and $1M & Up Transactions Rise, Underscoring Wealth Migration

Total Miami-Dade sales increased 6.8% year-over-year in October 2025, from 1,769 to 1,890.

The growth was fueled by total $1M and up transactions, which increased 19.7% year-over year in October 2025 from 309 to 370. Wealthy home buyers have been encouraged by Wall Street's continued bullish performance, the extension of federal tax cuts and Florida's own favorable tax picture.

South Florida is on pace to post the second-most $10M and up home sales for a calendar year. At its current selling pace, South Florida is projected to have 426 ultra-luxury sales by the end of the year. That would be just shy of the record 444 set in the pandemic home-buying craze of 2021.

The sales total doesn't include South Florida's new construction, pre-construction and condo conversion sales because they are largely not reported in the MLS. But MIAMI led the charge to publish two new construction reports.

International buyers purchased 49% of new South Florida construction, pre-construction and condo conversion sales over an 18-month period ending in July 2025, according to MIAMI REALTORS® first-ever New Construction Global Sales Report in collaboration with industry leaders.

Our second New Construction Global Sales Report, published in November 2025, showed an increase in global sales and buyers from 73 countries, according to the MIAMI REALTORS® November 2025 Global Sales Report in collaboration with industry leaders.

Miami single-family home sales increased 6.87% year-over-year in October 2025, from 830 to 887.

Miami-Dade Condo Sales, Affordable Condos and $1M & Up Condos Sales Surge

Miami existing condo sales increased 6.82% year-over-year in October 2025, from 939 to 1,003.

Affordable condos--- properties priced at $150,000 to $199,000--- surged 78.79% year-over-year in October 2025, from 33 to 59.

$1M & up condo sales increased 7.63% in October 2025, from 118 to 127.

The lack of Federal Housing Administration loans for many existing Miami condominium buildings is preventing further market strengthening. Of the 2,397 condominium buildings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, only 21 are approved for FHA loans, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Just 0.9% of South Florida condo buildings are approved for FHA loans. Florida is the only state in the U.S. that requires a client to put down 25% for a limited review if the condo building doesn't have enough in reserves. The requirement for every other state is 10%.

Miami-Dade Condominium Sale Prices Have Appreciated 100% in the Last 10 Years

Miami condo prices have risen 100% from October 2015 to October 2025, from $200,000 to $400,000.

Miami existing condo median prices decreased 3.61% year-over-year in October 2025, from $415,000 to $400,000. Miami condo median prices have stayed even or increased in 162 of the last 173 months, a span that covers 14+ years.

Miami-Dade County single-family home median sale prices increased 1.68% year-over-year in October 2025, from $670,750 to $682,000. Miami single-family median prices have risen in 166 of the last 167 months (13+ years).

Miami single-family prices have risen 157.4% from October 2015 to October 2025, from $265,000 to $682,000.

Miami remains a bargain in comparison to other global cities. For $1M, homebuyers can purchase 58 square meters of prime property in Miami, according to the 2025 Knight Frank Wealth Report. That is almost four times more than Monaco (19 square meters), nearly two times more than New York (34) and London (34) and more than Paris, Sydney, Tokyo and more.

Miami Real Estate Home Equity & Appreciation is Nearly 2X the National Figure

Home equity is crucial for wealth building, provides a financial safety net, investment opportunities, refinancing options and more.

Miami's home equity gains are nearly two times the national figure. Home equity gains on a Miami single-family home purchased in Q4 2009 and sold in Q4 2024 is $555,900 versus the U.S. average at $306,600, according to MIAMI REALTORS® Research.

Home equity gains on a Miami condo purchased in Q4 2009 and sold in Q4 2024 is $342,600 versus the U.S. average of $252,000.

Over the last five years, the average homeowner's wealth has increased by $140,900, according to NAR. Research also shows a growing wealth gap between owners and renters: Based on the latest Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finance, NAR projected in March that homeowners' median net worth would reach $430,000 in 2025 versus $10,000 for renters.

Florida's Live Local Act, which was passed in 2023 and amended in May 2024, is encouraging developers to build more affordable housing. The Live Local Act gives developers the highest density allowed in a local area if they allocate 40% of its units for affordable housing. The state law defines an affordable unit as being at or below 120% of an area's median income.

Mortgage Rates Declining

Mortgage rates, which were above 7% at the start of the year, are trending down after the first Fed rate cut of the year. According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.25% in October 2025.

"The strong finish this year sets up the market for a full-year growth in 2026, underpinned by several favorable tailwinds --- lower mortgage rates, sustained condo market stabilization, and an expected increase in out-of-state migration, particularly from New York and California," MIAMI REALTORS® Chief Economist Gay Cororaton said.

Total Miami Inventory is 17% Below Pre-Pandemic; New Listings Drop

New listings are trending down and active listings are not growing as fast as they were at the start of the year.

Total Miami-Dade inventory (18,158) is 17% below October 2019 pre-pandemic inventory (21,887)

Total active listings at the end of October 2025 increased 16.4% year-over-year, from 15,606 to 18,158. Homebuyers are in a great position to find the right home and negotiate for a better price.

Inventory of single-family homes increased 17.98% year-over-year in October 2025 from 4,660 active listings last year to 5,498 last month.

Condominium inventory increased 15.66% year-over-year in October 2025, from 10,946 to 12,660 listings during the same period in 2024, but the total is still significantly below pre-pandemic. Current Miami condo inventory (12,660) is 17.2% below October 2019 pre-pandemic inventory (15,295).

Months' supply of inventory for single-family homes is 6.5 months, which indicates a balanced market. Inventory for existing condominiums is 13.9 months, which indicates a buyer's market. A balanced market between buyers and sellers offers between six- and nine-months supply.

Nationally, total housing inventory is 1.52 million units, according to NAR. That is down 0.7% from September and up 10.9% from October 2024 (1.37 million). There is 4.4-month supply of unsold inventory, down from 4.5 months in September and up from 4.1 months in October 2024.

Miami Real Estate: $243 Million in Local Economic Impact

Every time a home is sold it impacts the economy: income generated from real estate industries (commissions, fees and moving expenses), expenditures related to home purchase (furniture and remodeling expenses), multiplier of housing related expenditures (income earned as a result of a home sale is re-circulated into the economy) and new construction (additional home sales induce added home production).

The total economic impact of a typical Florida home sale is $129,000, according to NAR. Miami-Dade sold 1,890 homes in October 2025 for a local economic impact of $243 million.

Miami-Dade total dollar volume increased 9.15% year-over-year in October 2025 to $1.8 billion.

Single-family home dollar volume increased 13.99% year-over-year to $1.2 billion. Condo dollar volume increased 1.27% year-over-year to $654 million.

Miami Distressed Sales Remain at Historic Lows, Reflecting Healthy Market

Only 2.5% of all closed residential sales in Miami were distressed last month, including REO (bank-owned properties) and short sales. In 2009, distressed sales comprised 70% of Miami sales.

Short sales and REOs accounted for 0.3% and 2.2%, respectively, of total Miami sales in October 2025.

Nationally, distressed sales have averaged 2%.

National and State Statistics

In Florida, closed sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 21,191 in October 2025, up 13.8% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 7,223 up 11.1%.

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes was $411,105, even from the previous year, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. Last month's statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $300,000, down 4.8% vs. last year. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

Nationally, total existing home sales increased 1.2% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.10 million, according to NAR. Median existing home prices increased to $415,200, up 2.1% from one year ago ($406,800) – the 28th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

Miami Real Estate Attracting Near List Price

The median percent of original list price received for single-family homes was 94% in October 2025. The median percent of original list price received for existing condominiums was 93%.

The median number of days between listing and contract dates for Miami single-family home sales was 50 days, up from 33 days last year. The median time to sale for single-family homes was 89 days, up from 74 days last year.

The median number of days between the listing date and contract date for condos was 72 days, up from 51 days. The median number of days to sale for condos was 110 days, up from 89 days.

Miami Cash Sales More than National Figure

Cash sales represented 38.8% of Miami closed sales in October 2025, compared to 35.3% in October 2024. About 29% of U.S. home sales are made in cash, according to the latest NAR statistics.

Cash buyers are not deterred by rising rates. The high percentage of cash buyers reflects Miami's top position as the preeminent American real estate market for foreign buyers, who tend to purchase with all cash as well as some moving from more expensive U.S. markets who can buy more with their profits from real estate sales.

Cash sales accounted for 50.8% of all Miami existing condo sales and 25.3% of single-family transactions.

To access October 2025 Miami-Dade Statistical Reports, visit http://www.SFMarketIntel.com

Note: Statistics in this news release may vary depending on reporting dates. MIAMI reports exact statistics directly from its MLS system.

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) was chartered by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® in 1920, and is celebrating 105 years of service to REALTOR® members, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Composed of six boards: MIAMI- RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI- COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS®; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS® in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the Corporate Board of Directors. MIAMI REALTORS® represent 58,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local REALTOR® association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 298 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com

