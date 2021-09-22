New INTIMINA Study Reveals Shocking Gap in Men's Knowledge of Menstruation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study commissioned by international women's healthcare brand, INTIMINA and conducted by YouGov, revealed a shocking gap in men's knowledge of women's menstrual cycles. With 1,091 U.S. males surveyed, only 41% of men could correctly identify what exactly menstruation is.



Of these findings, 52% believed a menstrual cycle to be a duration of 1-6 days, when in fact a menstrual cycle is between 23-35 days, which was correctly identified by only 20% of men. When respondents were asked to describe what having a period would feel like, a leading 40% said they would feel physical pain, closely followed by 36% revealing that a period would have no effect on them at all. In regard to menstrual hygiene, an astounding 65% of men did not know what a menstrual cup is or how it works. In the same vein, 33% believed a 36-count box of tampons to cost between $13 - $20.

"This survey highlights the continued need for more work to be done to educate the masses about menstruation, a very natural process and sign of health and fertility," says Dr. Alyssa Dweck, INTIMINA's Sexual and Reproductive Health expert. "After all, 50% of the population menstruates and 100% knows someone who does!"



When it came to sexual habits during menstruation, 40% of heterosexual males felt it was not appealing to them or their partner to have sex while the woman was on her period, despite the cultural movement to diminish the stigma associated with period-sex in recent years. Additionally, while unlikely, it is possible for a woman to get pregnant while on her period. However, 42% of respondents believe it is not possible for a woman to become pregnant while menstruating.



When respondents were asked if they would feel comfortable discussing the menstrual cycle with their teenage daughter if they had one, 11% said they would not feel comfortable having that conversation, and 33% shared they would prefer to have a woman do it. While male knowledge of menstruation is minimal, a net 78% of respondents felt it was important to educate boys about periods and the menstrual cycle.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,091 US adult males. Fieldwork was undertaken between 27th - 31st August 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US men (aged 18+).



