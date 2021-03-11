New Issue of The Executive Leadership Council Journal Features Research on Code-Switching and Performative Allyship

ELC's peer-reviewed Research Journal for Black Professionals helps Black professionals navigate today's corporate arena. Tweet this

"The ELC's goal is to support the full experience of the Black professional," says Michael C. Hyter, president and CEO. "Created and designed with Black professionals in mind, The ELC journal is our opportunity to double down by engaging in our own research on the most pressing issues facing our members today. Our journal is a valuable resource for all Black professionals navigating today's corporate landscape."

The ELC's A Research Journal for Black Professionals is available at no charge at www.elcinfo.com/elc-research-journal/

About The Executive Leadership Council

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

