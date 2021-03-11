New Issue of The Executive Leadership Council Journal Features Research on Code-Switching and Performative Allyship
Agility Required to Code-Switch May Serve Black Professionals with Skillset Valued in Modern C-Suite
WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises, today releases the third issue of its peer-reviewed research journal, A Research Journal for Black Professionals.
The Winter 2021 edition features six new research articles including "Repurposing Code-Switching Habits as Career Assets for Black Professionals" from Lee V. Pham. The article examines how Black professionals may generally possess a heightened capacity for the interdisciplinary skillset valued in the modern C-Suite, made possible by the same neurobiological processes that drive code-switching. "Performative Allyship Looks Good but Genuine Trust Takes Time" from Dr. Ron Pegram, speaks to the experiences of Black Americans and why they do not trust corporations or the corporate environment and offers a recommendation on how corporations can actually partner with the Black community.
"The ELC's goal is to support the full experience of the Black professional," says Michael C. Hyter, president and CEO. "Created and designed with Black professionals in mind, The ELC journal is our opportunity to double down by engaging in our own research on the most pressing issues facing our members today. Our journal is a valuable resource for all Black professionals navigating today's corporate landscape."
The ELC's A Research Journal for Black Professionals is available at no charge at www.elcinfo.com/elc-research-journal/
About The Executive Leadership Council
The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.
