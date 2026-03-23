New Jersey American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation Provide Over $2.2 Million in Statewide Support to New Jersey Communities in 2025

CAMDEN, N.J., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water today announced that it, along with its employees, provided more than $1.6 million through grants, charitable contributions, and program support to New Jersey organizations last year. With an additional $509,500 from the American Water Charitable Foundation, total charitable support topped $2.2 million, as detailed in the company's 2025 Community Impact Report.

"Our commitment to New Jersey goes far beyond our infrastructure," said Mark McDonough, President of New Jersey American Water. "Together, with the American Water Charitable Foundation, we're investing in programs that drive meaningful, lasting impact across the communities we proudly call home."

In 2025, New Jersey American Water proudly contributed approximately:

$78,000 to 29 local fire and public safety organizations;

$75,500 to 11 environmental-focused projects or programs;

$47,000 to eight health and wellness and other related organizations; and

$38,000 to eight education and workforce development

$277,900 to 38 organizations working in the area of community sustainability, plus a Neighborhood Tax Revitalization Credit grant for $950,000.

The company also contributed over $235,000 to help its customers through its H2O Help to Others assistance program, a resource that has been available for customers for more than 20 years.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to support eligible nonprofit partners in advancing impactful initiatives and projects across New Jersey," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers employees to get involved and help strengthen communities served by American Water."

The American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About the American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

SOURCE American Water