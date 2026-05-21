New Jersey American Water Announces 2026 Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Recipients

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American Water

May 21, 2026, 13:05 ET

21 Departments to Receive about $50,000 in Grants

CAMDEN, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water announced today that 21 volunteer fire and EMS departments in its service areas will receive about $50,000 in grants to support firefighter safety, emergency response and lifesaving equipment purchases. Funding from grants will help departments buy equipment and make operational improvements tailored to the local response needs.

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Kurt Driscoll, Utility Mechanic and member of the New Jersey American Water Fire Grant Committee and volunteer firefighter with Strathmere Fire and Rescue, and Edward J. Scanlon, Utility Mechanic, Fire Grant Committee member and Deputy Chief of Strathmere Fire and Rescue, pictured in their volunteer firefighting gear in front of a New Jersey American Water operations truck.
Kurt Driscoll, Utility Mechanic and member of the New Jersey American Water Fire Grant Committee and volunteer firefighter with Strathmere Fire and Rescue, and Edward J. Scanlon, Utility Mechanic, Fire Grant Committee member and Deputy Chief of Strathmere Fire and Rescue, pictured in their volunteer firefighting gear in front of a New Jersey American Water operations truck.

"The grant we received in 2025 had a significant impact on our department," said Andrew J. Welsh, chief of the Bay Head Fire Department. "It helped us purchase two thermal imaging cameras, which allow for faster, more informed command decisions and strengthen overall firefighter safety, operational readiness, and emergency response capabilities."

"Every department knows its own needs best, and this program is designed to help local responders invest in the tools that will make the biggest difference in their communities," said Kim Schalek Downes, vice president of Business Development, Government and External Affairs. "We're proud to support that work year after year."

This year's grants will support a variety of initiatives across participating departments, including the purchase of gas leak detectors, gas meters, defibrillators, thermal imaging cameras, and other critical lifesaving equipment.

The 2026 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program recipients are:

Atlantic County
Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company
South Egg Harbor Volunteer Fire Company No. 5 of Galloway Township, N.J., Inc.
Burlington County
Riverside Fire Company No. 1
Vincent Fire Co. 1
Camden County
Magnolia Ambulance Corps, Inc.
Oaklyn Fire Department
Cape May County 
Upper Township
Essex County 
South Orange Fire Department
Hunterdon County 
Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Company
Middlesex County
Jamesburg Fire Department
Monmouth County
Community Fire Company of Leonardo
River Plaza Hose Company #1
Township of Middletown EMS Department
Morris County 
Budd Lake Fire Department
Salem County 
Quinton Fire Company
Salem Fire Department
Somerset County 
Bound Brook Fire Department
Raritan Borough
Union County 
Garwood Fire Department
Warren County 
Good Will Fire Co. 1
Washington Borough Fire Department

Since launching the program in 2011, New Jersey American Water has awarded 353 grants totaling more than $587,500 to 176 local volunteer fire departments and emergency response units in its service areas. More information about the program is available at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

About New Jersey American Water
New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK),  is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water

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