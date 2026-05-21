New Jersey American Water Announces 2026 Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Recipients

News provided byAmerican Water
May 21, 2026, 13:05 ET
21 Departments to Receive about $50,000 in Grants
CAMDEN, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water announced today that 21 volunteer fire and EMS departments in its service areas will receive about $50,000 in grants to support firefighter safety, emergency response and lifesaving equipment purchases. Funding from grants will help departments buy equipment and make operational improvements tailored to the local response needs.
"The grant we received in 2025 had a significant impact on our department," said Andrew J. Welsh, chief of the Bay Head Fire Department. "It helped us purchase two thermal imaging cameras, which allow for faster, more informed command decisions and strengthen overall firefighter safety, operational readiness, and emergency response capabilities."
"Every department knows its own needs best, and this program is designed to help local responders invest in the tools that will make the biggest difference in their communities," said Kim Schalek Downes, vice president of Business Development, Government and External Affairs. "We're proud to support that work year after year."
This year's grants will support a variety of initiatives across participating departments, including the purchase of gas leak detectors, gas meters, defibrillators, thermal imaging cameras, and other critical lifesaving equipment.
The 2026 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program recipients are:
Atlantic County
Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company
South Egg Harbor Volunteer Fire Company No. 5 of Galloway Township, N.J., Inc.
Burlington County
Riverside Fire Company No. 1
Vincent Fire Co. 1
Camden County
Magnolia Ambulance Corps, Inc.
Oaklyn Fire Department
Cape May County
Upper Township
Essex County
South Orange Fire Department
Hunterdon County
Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Company
Middlesex County
Jamesburg Fire Department
Monmouth County
Community Fire Company of Leonardo
River Plaza Hose Company #1
Township of Middletown EMS Department
Morris County
Budd Lake Fire Department
Salem County
Quinton Fire Company
Salem Fire Department
Somerset County
Bound Brook Fire Department
Raritan Borough
Union County
Garwood Fire Department
Warren County
Good Will Fire Co. 1
Washington Borough Fire Department
Since launching the program in 2011, New Jersey American Water has awarded 353 grants totaling more than $587,500 to 176 local volunteer fire departments and emergency response units in its service areas. More information about the program is available at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.
About New Jersey American Water
New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.
SOURCE American Water
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