New Jersey American Water Announces 2026 Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Recipients

21 Departments to Receive about $50,000 in Grants

CAMDEN, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water announced today that 21 volunteer fire and EMS departments in its service areas will receive about $50,000 in grants to support firefighter safety, emergency response and lifesaving equipment purchases. Funding from grants will help departments buy equipment and make operational improvements tailored to the local response needs.

Kurt Driscoll, Utility Mechanic and member of the New Jersey American Water Fire Grant Committee and volunteer firefighter with Strathmere Fire and Rescue, and Edward J. Scanlon, Utility Mechanic, Fire Grant Committee member and Deputy Chief of Strathmere Fire and Rescue, pictured in their volunteer firefighting gear in front of a New Jersey American Water operations truck.

"The grant we received in 2025 had a significant impact on our department," said Andrew J. Welsh, chief of the Bay Head Fire Department. "It helped us purchase two thermal imaging cameras, which allow for faster, more informed command decisions and strengthen overall firefighter safety, operational readiness, and emergency response capabilities."

"Every department knows its own needs best, and this program is designed to help local responders invest in the tools that will make the biggest difference in their communities," said Kim Schalek Downes, vice president of Business Development, Government and External Affairs. "We're proud to support that work year after year."

This year's grants will support a variety of initiatives across participating departments, including the purchase of gas leak detectors, gas meters, defibrillators, thermal imaging cameras, and other critical lifesaving equipment.

The 2026 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program recipients are:

Atlantic County

Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company

South Egg Harbor Volunteer Fire Company No. 5 of Galloway Township, N.J., Inc.

Burlington County

Riverside Fire Company No. 1

Vincent Fire Co. 1

Camden County

Magnolia Ambulance Corps, Inc.

Oaklyn Fire Department

Cape May County

Upper Township

Essex County

South Orange Fire Department

Hunterdon County

Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Company

Middlesex County

Jamesburg Fire Department

Monmouth County

Community Fire Company of Leonardo

River Plaza Hose Company #1

Township of Middletown EMS Department

Morris County

Budd Lake Fire Department

Salem County

Quinton Fire Company

Salem Fire Department

Somerset County

Bound Brook Fire Department

Raritan Borough

Union County

Garwood Fire Department

Warren County

Good Will Fire Co. 1

Washington Borough Fire Department

Since launching the program in 2011, New Jersey American Water has awarded 353 grants totaling more than $587,500 to 176 local volunteer fire departments and emergency response units in its service areas. More information about the program is available at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water