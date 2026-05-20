New Jersey American Water Provides Wise Water Tips for Summer as New Jersey Drought Warning Remains in Effect

CAMDEN, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures in the mid-90s this week and the unofficial start to summer this holiday weekend, New Jersey American Water is reminding customers that smart irrigation and landscaping practices are essential for conserving water, especially as New Jersey remains under a drought warning.

"As we head into the summer months, we know our customers are spending more time outdoors and using more water," said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. "Conserving water is a shared responsibility, and by making small changes, like limiting outdoor watering and using smart irrigation practices, our customers can play an important role in protecting our water resources."

Despite recent precipitation, the state is still recovering from a significant rain deficit from late last summer that continued through winter and spring. In response to the ongoing drought warning issued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), New Jersey American Water's Mandatory Conservation Notice remains in effect statewide.

"While we saw a little relief over the winter, New Jersey is feeling the effects of nearly two years of below-normal precipitation," Governor Mikie Sherrill said in a recent press release issued by the state. "It is extremely important that all residents and businesses remain mindful of conserving water use going into the late spring and early summer, when demand normally increases. I urge everyone to join us in spreading awareness about the importance of conserving water."

To help alleviate stress on water sources and save on water bills, New Jersey American Water offers the following smart irrigation and landscaping tips:

Upgrade Your Irrigation System:

Use smart controllers : These devices automatically adjust watering based on weather conditions.

: These devices automatically adjust watering based on weather conditions. Install rain sensors : Prevent unnecessary watering during or after rainfall.

: Prevent unnecessary watering during or after rainfall. Consider drip irrigation : This system delivers water directly to plant roots, reducing evaporation and runoff.

: This system delivers water directly to plant roots, reducing evaporation and runoff. Inspect and maintain regularly: Fix broken sprinkler heads and check for leaks or overspray.

Landscape Thoughtfully:

Plant drought-resistant and native species : These plants require less water and thrive in local conditions.

: These plants require less water and thrive in local conditions. Mulch matters : Apply 2–3 inches of mulch around plants to retain moisture and reduce weed growth.

: Apply 2–3 inches of mulch around plants to retain moisture and reduce weed growth. Mow wisely : Keep grass height between 2.5 and 3.5 inches to improve drought resistance and reduce water needs.

: Keep grass height between 2.5 and 3.5 inches to improve drought resistance and reduce water needs. Group plants with similar water needs: This helps avoid overwatering or underwatering certain areas.

Water Smart:

Water early or late : Irrigate in the early morning or late evening to reduce water loss through evaporation.

: Irrigate in the early morning or late evening to reduce water loss through evaporation. Water two times per week at a maximum : Most lawns only need watering once or twice a week, and watering more frequently can harm your plants.

: Most lawns only need watering once or twice a week, and watering more frequently can harm your plants. Check soil moisture : Stop watering when the soil is moist 4–6 inches deep. This is typically enough for healthy root growth.

: Stop watering when the soil is moist 4–6 inches deep. This is typically enough for healthy root growth. Turn it off when it rains: If rain is in the forecast, skip the watering day altogether.

New Jersey American Water continues to monitor water supply conditions and is working closely with NJDEP and local authorities. The company has implemented operational adjustments to maintain service reliability, but conservation remains a critical part of managing the ongoing drought. Customers can learn more about wise water use and track their usage by logging into their MyWater account at amwater.com/mywater. Additional tips and tools are also available at newjerseyamwater.com/conservation and on NJDEP's Water Conservation website at dep.nj.gov/conserve-water.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people.

For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water