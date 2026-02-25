New Jersey American Water Invests Over $781 Million in 2025 Statewide Infrastructure Upgrades

Strengthening System Reliability and Water Quality for Customers

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water today announced that it invested more than $781 million in water and wastewater system improvements across the Garden State in 2025 - a significant increase from the approximately $520 million invested in 2024. This year-over-year growth reflects the company's commitment to delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable water service to more than 190 communities across New Jersey, while proactively upgrading the systems customers depend on every day.

"Our $781 million investment isn't just a number, it's about staying ahead of aging infrastructure, so our customers don't have to think twice about the water coming from their tap," said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. "Even as we modernize and expand our footprint, we continue to upgrade pipes, treatment technology and service lines all while keeping water about a penny per gallon and bills well under one percent of median household income."

McDonough added that in addition to helping the company continue to provide safe, clean, reliable service for customers, this level of investment contributed to more than 12,490 jobs statewide.

Annual investments support critical upgrades throughout the company's water and wastewater systems, including treatment plants, tanks, pump stations, pipelines, and metering equipment. Since 2010, New Jersey American Water has directed more than $6 billion toward infrastructure and capital improvements across the state, updating aging systems and replacing or installing more than 1,094 miles of water main.

System improvement highlights for 2025 include:

42.42 miles of water main installed, replaced, or rehabilitated statewide, supported by $241 million invested in water mains.

installed, replaced, or rehabilitated statewide, supported by invested in water mains. 16,035 service lines replaced to improve reliability and reduce leaks, backed by $127 million in service line replacement investments.

replaced to improve reliability and reduce leaks, backed by in service line replacement investments. 562 fire hydrants and 2,217 valves replaced to strengthen system performance and emergency response, reflecting $20 million invested in hydrants and valves.

and replaced to strengthen system performance and emergency response, reflecting invested in hydrants and valves. 3 water storage tanks rehabilitated, and 35 tank inspections completed, supported by $7.8 million invested in tank upgrades

and completed, supported by invested in tank upgrades Water Treatment and Production System Improvements: A $78.6 million investment for improvements at water treatment facilities, including: Installation of PFAS‑removal equipment Installation of new membrane systems Modification of chemical systems at the Salem Water Treatment Plant Conversion of the Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant from gas

A $78.6 million investment for improvements at water treatment facilities, including: Wastewater Treatment and System Improvements: Over $70 million in improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, including: Addressing inflow and infiltration (I&I) for approximately 70,000 feet of pipe in Long Hill Rehabilitation in Lakewood Township of 15,000 feet of sanitary sewer mains, 360 sewer laterals, and installation of 4,240 feet of new 12‑inch and 15‑inch mains

Over $70 million in improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, including:

New Jersey American Water continues to make long‑term, responsible investments to modernize aging infrastructure, strengthen day‑to‑day reliability, and protect water quality across its service area. These proactive upgrades help the system keep pace with evolving regulations and the needs of a growing customer base, all while keeping costs stable and affordable for New Jersey families and businesses.

