New Jersey American Water Opens 2026 Fire and EMS Grant Program for Volunteer Departments

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water today announced the opening of its 2026 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program, providing funding for volunteer fire departments and emergency response organizations across its service area.

Now in its 16th year, the program underscores New Jersey American Water's ongoing commitment to supporting the firefighters and EMS professionals who protect their communities every day. Eligible organizations include volunteer fire departments, ambulance squads and fire aid units located within the company's service areas.

Kurt Driscoll, Utility Mechanic and member of the New Jersey American Water Fire Grant Committee and volunteer firefighter with Strathmere Fire and Rescue, and Edward J. Scanlon, Utility Mechanic, Fire Grant Committee member and Deputy Chief of Strathmere Fire and Rescue, pictured in their volunteer firefighting gear in front of a New Jersey American Water operations truck.

"As firefighters and EMS professionals, these men and women are on the front lines daily, and it's essential that they have the equipment and training necessary to keep our communities safe," said Edward J. Scanlon, Utility Mechanic for New Jersey American Water, member of the company's Fire Grant Committee and Deputy Chief of the Strathmere Fire and Rescue. In his role with the company, Scanlon works closely with field operations and infrastructure maintenance, giving him a firsthand understanding of the critical partnership between water utilities and emergency responders. "Their unwavering dedication inspires us to continue strengthening local emergency response capabilities through this grant program."

Applications are open beginning today and will be accepted through April 10, 2026, allowing departments additional time to align requests with budgeting and equipment needs. A committee composed of New Jersey American Water employees—many of whom also serve as volunteer emergency responders—will review submissions to help ensure funding supports real‑world needs in the field.

Since the program's launch in 2011, New Jersey American Water has awarded 332 grants totaling more than $451,000 to 207 volunteer fire departments and emergency response units.

Grants of up to $2,500 may be used for personal protective gear, communications equipment, first aid supplies, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other operational needs. Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the costs of training manuals and instructional materials, is also eligible.

Organizations can apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community under News & Community > Community Involvement. Departments selected for funding will receive notification in early May, and New Jersey American Water will announce the full list of awardees later in the month.

