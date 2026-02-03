New Jersey American Water Plans for Temporary Treatment Change in Water Treatment Plants Serving Coastal Part of the State

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an annual, routine maintenance program, New Jersey American Water will temporarily change the water treatment process from using chloramine to free chlorine at its Swimming River Water Treatment Plant in Colts Neck and its Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune. These water treatment plants serve New Jersey American Water customers in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

"This periodic, scheduled change in disinfectant is a standard water treatment practice that allows us to continue to provide safe, high-quality water for our customers," said Andrea Castro, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance, New Jersey American Water. "We perform this distribution system maintenance program every year as part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining high water quality throughout our distribution system."

The temporary treatment process will begin the week of Feb.16, 2026 and continue until mid-April 2026. During this period, some customers may notice a slight taste and smell of chlorine in their water. This is normal and will only be temporary until the system maintenance is complete. Customers who wish to reduce the taste of chlorine can place water in an uncovered glass container in the refrigerator overnight to dissipate chlorine faster.

Throughout the maintenance period, New Jersey American Water will continue to monitor water quality in the system to provide water to customers that meets or surpasses federal and state drinking water standards.

The temporary treatment change applies to New Jersey American Water customers in the following communities:

Aberdeen, Allenhurst, Asbury Park City, Atlantic Highlands, Avon, Bay Head, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck Township, Deal, Eatontown, Elberon, Fair Haven, Hazlet, Highlands, Holmdel Township, Interlaken, Keansburg, Lake Como, Little Silver, Loch Arbor Village, Long Branch City, Matawan, Middletown Township, Monmouth Beach, Neptune City, Neptune Township (incl. Ocean Grove), Ocean Township, Oceanport, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Township, Tinton Falls, Union Beach, Wanamassa, and West Long Branch.

This temporary treatment change also applies to residents living in the following communities that purchase water from New Jersey American Water: Aberdeen Township, Avon, Belmar, Keyport, Lake Como, Matawan, Naval Weapons Station Earle, Keansburg and Point Pleasant Borough.

New Jersey American Water has used chloramines in its water treatment process for customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties since 2012. For more information, visit the Water Quality section of the company's website at newjerseyamwater.com.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.9 million people.

