New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers of Ongoing Assistance Programs as Winter Termination Period Concludes

CAMDEN, N.J., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As New Jersey's annual Winter Termination Program concludes on March 15, New Jersey American Water is reminding customers that a variety of long-standing assistance programs remain available year-round to help eligible households manage their water and wastewater bills.

The Winter Termination Program, administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, provides seasonal protections for eligible residential customers between Nov. 15 and March 15. While the program ends each spring, New Jersey American Water's customer assistance offerings continue throughout the year and are designed to support customers experiencing financial hardship at any time.

"Affordability has always been a top priority for New Jersey American Water, with our water service costing about a penny per gallon," said Kim S. Downes, vice president of Business Development, Government and External Affairs. "For decades, we've offered programs to help customers manage their bills in a way that works for their household. As we move out of the winter season, we want to make sure customers are aware of these resources and feel comfortable reaching out if they could benefit from them."

New Jersey American Water's H2O Help to Others Program™, administered in partnership with SHARES, has supported eligible customers for over 20 years. The program provides assistance through a combination of emergency grants and monthly affordability discounts, including:

Grants of up to $500 to help with overdue water or wastewater bills

to help with overdue water or wastewater bills Universal Affordability Discounts that reduce monthly fixed service and usage charges by 15 to 60 percent, depending on household income

Customers who participate in certain state or federal assistance programs — including LIHEAP, SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, TANF, Lifeline and the Universal Service Fund — may be automatically eligible for H2O Help to Others assistance.

In addition to H2O Help to Others, New Jersey American Water offers flexible payment arrangements, budget billing to help smooth seasonal usage changes, preferred due dates for eligible customers, and medical certification protections for customers with qualifying health needs.

"We encourage customers to explore these options and contact us early if they have questions about their account," Downes said. "Having the conversation allows us to connect customers with the programs that best meet their needs."

Customers can learn more about available assistance programs by visiting www.newjerseyamwater.com/H2OProgram, managing their account through their MyWater account, or by calling 1–800–272–1325. Customers seeking help with H2O Help to Others grant applications may contact SHARES at 1–877–NJAWH2O (652–9426) or visit www.sharesnation.org.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , and Instagram .

