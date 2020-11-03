New Jersey Brain and Spine Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery Co-founds Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Research Lab at Hackensack University Medical Center

ORADELL, N.J., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Brain and Spine (NJBS), the region's leading brain and spine surgery group, is proud to announce that Timothy Vogel, M.D., Ph.D., the practice's director of pediatric neurosurgery, has cofounded a new laboratory for pediatric neuro-oncology with Derek Hanson, M.D., at the Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) at Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC).

Dr. Vogel also serves as director of pediatric neurosurgery at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at HUMC, where Dr. Hanson, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist, is program head of pediatric neuro-oncology. The laboratory was made possible through Tackle Kids Cancer, a philanthropic initiative of the Children's Cancer Institute at Hackensack Meridian Children's Health.

"To continue advancing our understanding of and ability to treat neuro-oncological issues, we need to build a pipeline from research to clinical applications," said Dr. Vogel. "Dr. Hanson and I plan to explore treatments for rare brain tumors, specifically embryonal tumor with multilayered rosettes (ETMR). These exceptionally aggressive tumors usually affect children younger than four years of age, with an average survival rate of six months to a year following diagnosis. I see it as my responsibility to help advance our medical knowledge of these potentially devastating diseases as much as possible, and I feel privileged to touch the lives of every pediatric patient who requires care."

A highly esteemed surgeon at NJBS for five years, Dr. Vogel has conducted research in laboratories at Princeton, Columbia, Harvard, and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. He has also led his own NIH-funded lab, where he oversaw a sizeable staff, and recently led a history-making surgery to save the life of a baby boy born with his brain outside his skull.

"We are extremely proud of Dr. Vogel's new research venture," said Jonathan Tamir, CEO of NJBS. "Our physician team was built with two core values in mind—world-class skill and judgement, and a deep level of compassion for patients. Dr. Vogel exemplifies both these values and we look forward to seeing the ongoing results of his laboratory's important work."

New Jersey Brain and Spine

For over 20 years, the physicians and surgeons of NJBS have restored children and adults with a wide range of brain, spine and other neurological conditions to optimal health. Leaders in their field and respective subspecialties, NJBS physicians begin with conservative care and extend to highly advanced, minimally invasive procedures as needed. The NJBS team has a demonstrated track record of achieving unparalleled outcomes when treating complex neurosurgical conditions, including strokes, aneurysms, brain and spine tumors, spine pain and disorders, and movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease. NJBS physicians accept many insurances and practice at the area's finest hospitals. For more information please visit njbrainspine.com.

