New Jersey Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Wise Named NewBeauty Top Doctor for 8th Consecutive Year

News provided by

NewBeauty

11 Sep, 2023, 09:46 ET

WAYNE, N.J., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is pleased to announce that double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Wise of the Wise Center for Plastic Surgery has been named a NewBeauty Top Doctor for the eighth year in a row. Dr. Wise is a highly regarded expert in the field of facial plastic surgery and hair restoration, with more than 12,000 successful facial surgical procedures to his name. His unique approach to patient care is centered around creating natural-looking results that enhance each patient's individual beauty.

Dr. Wise's impressive background includes extensive training at some of the world's most prestigious institutions. He graduated with honors from Yale University and obtained his medical degree from Cornell University. He completed his residency in Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and served as a fellow at the New York University School of Medicine and the prestigious Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital. As a top surgeon in his field, he employs cutting-edge techniques that have set new standards in facial rejuvenation and hair restoration.

NewBeauty's Top Doctor program features board-certified aesthetic experts who are recognized for their exceptional skill, innovation, and commitment to patient care. As a trusted beauty authority for over a decade, NewBeauty is committed to providing readers with the most accurate and balanced information. This partnership with Dr. Wise highlights his outstanding work and dedication to patient safety, a core value of the brand.

NewBeauty has always been a leading resource for those seeking expert advice on their beauty journey. As a company, we are committed to safety, and our Top Doctor program is a testament to that commitment. We are honored to have selected Dr. Wise as a top doctor for another year and look forward to continuing to work with them to provide our readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of facial plastic surgery.

For more information about Dr. Jeffrey Wise please visit drwise.com.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:
As the beauty authority, NewBeauty advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.

Contact Information:
[email protected] 

SOURCE NewBeauty

Also from this source

NewBeauty Launches "Beauty for All" Initiative Highlighting Diversity and Inclusivity in Aesthetics

Chapel Hill, NC dermatologist Dr. Beth Goldstein Selected as a NewBeauty Top Doctor

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.