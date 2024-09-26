NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES 2024 ESSAY CONTEST AND ARETÉ SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with their commitment to inspiring, educating, and motivating youth and students in our state, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) and the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) announce the winners of the annual student Essay Contest and the Areté Scholarship Fund.

Lyla DiPalma and Eliana Matera won the 2024 Who Belongs in the New Jersey Hall of Fame essay contest. Essay Contest winners receive a $500 scholarship to pursue their chosen camp, program, or extracurricular activity.

In the middle school category, Lyla DiPalma, a fifth grader at Charles G. Harker Elementary School in Swedesboro, New Jersey, won for her essay on Tobin Heath, born in Morristown, New Jersey. Lyla's essay focused on Heath's acclaimed soccer career, activism for women's rights and equality, and her use of art to initiate community-wide change.

Eliana Matera, a tenth grader at Bergen County Academies in Elmwood Park, was selected in the high school category for her essay on former New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver. In her essay, Eliana described Oliver's dedicated service as the first woman of color to serve in statewide elected office in New Jersey and her devotion to her state's citizens.

"The NJEA is honored to present the annual Essay Contest and Areté Scholarship awards in partnership with the New Jersey Hall of Fame," said New Jersey Education Association President Sean M. Spiller, who is also a high school science teacher in the Wayne public school system. "The financial support provided through these awards has contributed to the successful educational journeys of many New Jersey students and allowed them to see that fulfilling their dreams is possible with hard work and determination."

The Hall of Fame also announced Rchin Bari and Gabriella Stewart as the winners of the 2024 Areté Scholarship Fund, a $5,000 award granted to two graduating high school seniors who exemplify the ancient Greek concept of actualizing one's highest self with moral excellence of character regardless of the circumstances or adversities one is likely to face on the path to greatness. The scholarship recipients must demonstrate academic engagement, moral character, a commitment to their community, and a sense of Jersey pride.

"Together with our sponsors and supporters throughout the great Garden State, we are proud to applaud this year's Areté Scholarship and Essay Contest winners," said Jon F. Hanson, Chairman of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. "Supporting the next generation in pursuing their highest potential is a vital component of the Hall of Fame's mission, and it's an honor to continue the tradition again this year."

Rchin is graduating from Essex County School of Technology's Newark Tech Campus. He plans to continue his Cancer Research apprenticeship under the Army Educational Outreach Program at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Rchin's dreams of becoming a medicine practitioner began after learning about incurable diseases and volunteering at a local hospital. Rchin hopes to achieve his Areté by focusing on academic excellence, personal growth, and community impact, primarily through his continued volunteer work and research projects.

Gabriella is graduating from Franklin High School in Somerset, New Jersey. She will attend Howard University to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a minor in Media, Communications, and Film. Gabriella aspires to participate in activities that align with her personal goals, promote diversity through the arts, and encourage inclusivity and change within her community.

The winners of the Essay Contest and the Areté Scholarship Fund will be honored at the NJHOF's induction ceremony later this year.

Changes to the award structure for both contests will be implemented in 2025. These include expanding the number of scholarship recipients to seven (7), three (3) Essay winners, and four (4) Areté winners and adding tickets to visit the New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream to their award packages. The 2025 application window will be October 1, 2024 – April 1, 2025.

For more information on the Essay Contest, visit:

https://njhalloffame.org/essay-contest/

For more information on the AretéScholarship Fund, visit: https://njhalloffame.org/arete/.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey, and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted induction ceremonies for more than 240 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. Through the New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream and its many satellite sites, the NJHOF endeavors to present the public, especially students, with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, including Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org.

