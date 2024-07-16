NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES ITS INCOMING 2024 CLASS OF INDUCTEES

NEWARK, N.J., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of opening the New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) announces its next class of Jersey greats. The list of 18 Inductees includes Actress Meryl Streep, Actor Paul Rudd, Founder and CEO of Jersey Mike's Subs Peter Cancro, former NY Giants Quarterback Phil Simms, and Singer-Songwriter Lesley Gore.

The Inductees will be honored at the 16th Annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. This year's ceremony will be a pre-taped television special on location at the 10,000-square-foot New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream and other Hall of Fame satellite exhibits. The Ceremony will be aired beginning November 13 on Fox 5 My9 and social media. There will be dozens of inductee events open to the public throughout the year on inductee birthdays, beginning as early as this summer.

"The 2024 class of Inductees of the New Jersey Hall of Fame illustrate the New Jersey ethic of hard work, determination, and grit," said Jon F. Hanson, Chairman of the NJHOF. "We are thrilled to celebrate the contributions of 18 new Inductees so future generations can learn about their journeys."

The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 is:

Arts & Letters

Gay Talese, Ocean City, journalist for The New York Times and Esquire magazine, a pioneer who pushed the boundaries of traditional journalism

Education & Science

Elizabeth Coleman White*, Whitesbog, botanist who developed the nation's first cultivated blueberry

John Forbes Nash*/**, Princeton, genius mathematician who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for Economics

Avi Wigderson, Princeton, computer scientist, mathematician, and Turing Award winner, known for his groundbreaking insights in computer science

Enterprise

George Cooney, Bogota, chairman emeritus of EUE/Screen Gems Ltd, a visionary who built industry leading entertainment service businesses for over 50 years catering to Madison Avenue and Hollywood

Peter Cancro, Point Pleasant, founder of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc., entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist

Donald Katz, Newark, founder of Audible, Inc., award-winning journalist, and author

Performing Arts & Entertainment

Lesley Gore**,*, Tenafly, singer-songwriter known for top-chart hits including "You Don't Own Me" and "It's My Party," she received an Academy Award nomination for "Out Here On My Own" from the movie FAME and three Grammy Award nominations

Warren Littlefield, Montclair, NBC Entertainment president who oversaw the groundbreaking "Must See TV" lineup, including "Seinfeld"

Paul Rudd**, Passaic, actor who has been nominated for a Golden Globe, two SAG Awards, and won a Critics' Choice Award

Kevin Smith, Red Bank, director, producer, writer, and actor who helmed the Jersey-based comedy Clerks

Meryl Streep**, Bernardsville, actress who has won three Academy Awards, eight Golden Globes, is a Kennedy Center Honoree, and received a Presidential Medal of Freedom

Public Service

Father Edwin D. Leahy, Newark, Benedictine monk and Catholic priest, headmaster of St. Benedict's Prep in Newark

Geraldine Thompson, Lincroft, social reform pioneer and founder of VNA Health Group who earned the nickname "First Lady of New Jersey" due to her philanthropic and social service activities

Sports

Dick Button, Englewood, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist in figure skating, five consecutive gold medals from the World Championships, and an Emmy Award-winning former TV Sport Commentator

Tim Howard, New Brunswick, former goalkeeper for the United States Men's National Team, regarded as one of the greatest American players of all time

Ron Johnson*, Madison, All-American running back and captain at the University of Michigan, twice earned All-Pro honors with the New York Giants, inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, and served as chairman of the National Football Foundation

Phil Simms, Franklin Lakes, former New York Giants quarterback, Super Bowl MVP, and sports analyst

*Being honored posthumously.

**Previous Inductee, but being formally inducted this year.

The 18 Inductees in the six categories were chosen from 50 nominees after a public vote. The Hall of Fame reserves the right to announce other Inductees at a later time.

