New Jersey Hall of Fame Appoints First Executive Director

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive search, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) Board of Directors announces the appointment of New Jersey native Jim Roberts to serve as the first Executive Director and lead the non-profit into its next phase of growth as it continues to inspire New Jersey citizens by upholding its native heroes.

"We wanted a proven leader in the world of non-profit management, someone who could help us reach our own potential," says Jon F. Hanson, chairman of the NJHOF. "Jim has a successful history in non-profit organization management and he's highly skilled in event management, media relations, philanthropy, and fundraising."

Jim Roberts previously served as the Executive Director of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) New York City Chapter, one of the nation's largest. Prior to LLS, Roberts served as the Executive Director of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) for Northern New Jersey and Rockland/Orange Counties (NY). Roberts served as the President of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's New Jersey Metro Chapter, one of the largest chapters in the country. Roberts has also served as the Executive Director of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) northern New Jersey affiliate, which encompasses central and northern New Jersey, northeastern Pennsylvania, and Staten Island, NY, ADA's fourth-largest market in the country. Prior to joining the ADA, Roberts served as Vice President of the Atlantic City LPG Benefit Association (ACLPGBA), which staged the widely popular ShopRite LPGA Classic, one of the top tournaments on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour. Roberts began his career at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (BCBSNJ) in 1984 and spent nearly 19 years at the state's leading health insurer.

Roberts has been honored to serve on various boards of directors, including Fairleigh Dickinson's Center for Excellence in Leadership, Governance & Philanthropy, ADA's Community Leadership Board, Special Olympics New Jersey, ACLPGBA, The First Tee of Greater Atlantic City and Integrity House. He was also appointed to the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness & Sports where he was a leadership volunteer under NY Giants legendary linebacker and Council Executive Director Harry Carson.

"In these challenging times, we also wanted someone who shares our deep passion for inspiring our next generation to be their best," says NJHOF President Steve Edwards. "I've known Jim for a long time, and I know he wants to see that everyone is inspired to achieve their own 'Arete': the Greek concept of realizing one's full potential."

The NJHOF engaged DHR International, a leading provider in executive search solutions, to handle the search.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: The Foundation for New Jersey Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization honoring citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 10 ceremonies for over 140 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present schoolchildren with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org.

