New Jersey Hall of Fame calls on public to showcase their heroes before opening its Entertainment and Learning Center at American Dream this Fall

NEWARK, N.J., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Before its new Entertainment and Learning Center (ELC) at American Dream opens this Fall, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) is launching an ongoing "Everyone Needs a Hero" campaign calling on the public to highlight their heroes online so they may also be highlighted at the ELC.

Tell us your hero at EveryoneNeedsHeroes.com

"Our new Entertainment and Learning Center will open this Fall as a major new destination for our tourists and citizens, especially school students," notes Chairman Jon Hanson. "It will be an exciting place for people to find their heroes as they learn about the accomplishments of outstanding New Jerseyans."

"Everyone needs heroes to find their purpose in life," adds President Steve Edwards. "That's why we're building this state-of-the-art center and calling on everyone to showcase their heroes for generations to come, so they will inspire others."

The NJHOF will review all submissions from the public and select those appropriate for posting at the ELC.

To help people find their heroes, the NJHOF recently launched a mobile app for Apple and Android platforms and opened a web page for people to share their heroes at EveryoneNeedsHeroes.com.

NJHOF president Steve Edwards also delivered a popular online TEDx talk entitled "Having Arete: Living your life on purpose" based on the inspiring story of his father whose understanding of Arete gives purpose to the NJHOF.

The NJHOF also invites the public to participate in the online balloting for this year's class of inductees through May 19 before the annual induction ceremony this October. The ballot is available at VoteHallofFame.com

Over the upcoming months, the NJHOF will provide ELC progress reports on its social media channels.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 13 ceremonies for more than 200 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org.

