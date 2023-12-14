New Jersey Hall of Fame Unveils Whitney Houston Garden State Parkway Service Area and Other Ongoing Initiatives in her Honor

UNION, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following renaming the former Vauxhall Service Area on the Garden State Parkway in honor of Whitney Houston, the New Jersey Hall of Fame joined The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and public officials today at 2:30 p.m. to unveil the service area's exhibits and other initiatives in her honor.

At the newly redesigned service area, guests are now greeted by a captivating and towering image of Whitney Houston, accompanied by a biography and a display of the platinum record she earned for her timeless song, "I Will Always Love You." The exhibit invites visitors to delve deeper into Whitney's iconic career, showcasing not only her achievements but also quotes and compelling images on an interactive "Selfie Monitor," where visitors can pose for a photo alongside Whitney Houston or explore profiles of numerous other celebrated New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees.

"This is another step in our ongoing mission to uphold outstanding New Jerseyans as we educate and inspire future generations to live their lives on purpose and realize their highest sense of self and for the greater good," said Steve Edwards, President of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. "Through our exhibitions at service areas and transit terminals, our mobile museum, our school curriculum programs, and our upcoming Entertainment and Learning Center at American Dream this spring, we will tell the story of New Jersey heroes like Whitney Houston and the obstacles they overcame to be their best."

Several public officials attended, including State Senator Joseph P. Cryan, the local state representative and original sponsor for the New Jersey Hall of Fame, and State Senator Patrick J. Diegnan, who led the effort to rename the parkway service areas after New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees. Newark Council Member-At-Large Rev. Louise Scott-Rountree introduced Pat Houston, representing the Estate of Whitney E. Houston.

"Whitney was the true definition of a Jersey girl," said Pat Houston. "She loved New Jersey and her hometown. She was born, bred, and educated here. Whitney has traveled to six of the seven continents, and no matter where she visited, she always looked forward to returning home to Jersey. And with more than 400 awards and honors to her credits, I know she would be most proud of the Whitney E. Houston Garden Parkway Service area renamed in her honor."

ABOUT THE ESTATE OF WHITNEY E. HOUSTON
The Estate of Whitney E. Houston was established in 2012, following the death of the internationally renowned superstar. Led, managed, and administered by Executor Pat Houston, the mission of the Estate is to further expand the global legacy of Whitney Houston. Through its partnership with Primary Wave Music, the Estate will continue the work of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, as well as the expansion of music recordings, film, television, and theatrical projects; brand development, and new partnerships and initiatives that authentically represent Whitney Houston's voice and heart for service, young people, education, and community.

ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME
Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 15 ceremonies for more than 200 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, like Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible.

