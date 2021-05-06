New Jersey High School Student Wins National Video Challenge

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabih Hasan, a student at Carteret High School in Carteret, NJ has won the $2,750 top prize for his school's SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) chapter in #DrivingSkills101 – Respect the Roundabout, a nationwide Public Service Announcement challenge co-sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) and SADD National.

The winning concept from Hasan mimics a horror movie. A group of friends are driving at night, chatting happily as they drive, with upbeat music in the background. Suddenly, the music becomes ominous and they all fall silent, wide-eyed as they approach a roundabout. Finally, one of the friends gives tips for safely navigating the roundabout and all returns to normal as they continue their journey.

As part of the prize, Hasan, will work remotely with an Emmy Award-winning production team to produce the video. It will be shown to thousands of young people at the virtual SADD National Conference this summer, and it will be featured this fall on the nationally-syndicated show "Teen Kids News," which airs on more than 160 TV stations. Hasan's SADD advisor at school is Jeanne Neuwirth.

"Maneuvering through a roundabout can be intimidating, especially for new and inexperienced drivers," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation. "Sabih's PSA concept communicates that fear while giving specific tips for safely driving through roundabouts."

"Traffic crashes continue to be the leading killer of teens, and young drivers are involved in fatal crashes at three times the rate of more experienced drivers," said Rick Birt, President and CEO of SADD National, the nation's premiere youth health & safety organization. "This challenge, with the support and encouragement from our partners at The National Road Safety Foundation, helps motivate our student leaders to spread an important safety message to their peers and their communities."

Ten SADD Chapters were named as finalists in the challenge and each will receive $250. The finalists, which include the winner, are Cape Coral High School, Cape Coral, FL; Carteret High School, Carteret, NJ; Chaparral High School, Temecula, CA; CIVA Charter High School, Colorado Springs, CO; Delta Middle School, Delta UT; Roger Williams University, Bristol, RI; Shoreham Wading River High School, Shoreham, NY; Steele Canyon High School, Spring Valley, CA; and Whitehall Junior/Senior High School, Whitehall, NY.

There are about 5,000 roundabouts in the U.S., where they are still a relatively new form of traffic control at intersections, replacing stop signs and traffic lights by allowing traffic to flow continuously, albeit at a slightly slower and safer speed. Studies for the Federal Highway Administration show roundabouts reduce intersection fatalities by 90 percent, with a 76 percent reduction in injuries. They are also safer for pedestrians, since vehicles travel at slower speeds through roundabouts.

About SADD: For almost 40 years, SADD, the nation's premier youth health & safety organization has worked to empower teens, engage parents, mobilize communities, and change lives around the issues of traffic safety, substance abuse, and personal health and safety. Through a national network of peer-led chapters in middle schools, high schools and colleges, SADD equips our students with the resources they need to advocate for change on their campuses and in their communities. Join the movement by visiting www.sadd.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About The National Road Safety Foundation: For nearly 60 years, The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), a non-profit organization, has created driver education programs for free distribution to teachers, police, traffic safety agencies, youth advocacy groups and others. NRSF has programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving and other traffic safety issues. NRSF also sponsors national contests for teens in partnership with SADD and FCCLA, as well as regional contests partnering with auto shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. To view free programs and for more information, visit www.nrsf.org.

Contact:

David Reich

914-325-9997

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation

Related Links

http://www.nrsf.org

